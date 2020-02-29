IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers: OpenShift/Kubernetes Operator, Training, Ansible and More
Kubernetes operators: Embedding operational expertise side by side with containerized applications
Traditionally, when new software was deployed, we also deployed a real, human Sysadmin to care and feed the application. This care and feeding included tasks like installation, upgrades, backups, & restores, troubleshooting, and return to service. If a service failed, we paged this Sysadmin, they logged into a server, would troubleshoot the application, and fix what was broken. To track this work, they would document their progress in a ticketing system.
As we moved into the world of containers (about six years ago at the time of this writing), we updated the packaging format of the application, but we continued to deploy a real human Sysadmin to care and feed the application. This simplified installation, and upgrades, but did little for data backups/restores and break/fix work.
With the advent of the Kubernetes Operator pattern, we deploy the software application in a container and we also deploy a robot Sysadmin in the same environment to care and feed the application. We refer to these robot Sysadmins as Operators. Not only can they perform installation, upgrades, backups, and restores, but they can also perform more complex tasks like recovering a database when the tables become corrupted. This takes us into another world of automation and reliability.
Building a No-Code Blockchain App with IBM Blockchain Platform and Joget on OpenShift
This is a guest post by Julian Khoo, VP Product Development and Co-Founder at Joget Inc. Julian leads the development of the open source Joget no-code/low-code application platform.
Maximizing value from Red Hat Learning
The range of Red Hat courses is impressive. Red Hat provides course material on a wide range of topics from deep-diving into low-level Linux practices, such as performance tuning, through cloud computing up to digital transformation path with Kubernetes, strong automation, and much more with the Red Hat Learning Subscription.
In this post, we'll explore how to make the most of the benefits you can get from the Red Hat Learning platform. If you are looking at how to get every last ounce of knowledge out of Red Hat, you’ve come to the right place.
Red Hat Partner Connect Expands Its Certification Programs
Red Hat has enhanced its partner offerings centered around open hybrid cloud innovation and in support of the growing demand for cloud-native solutions within the Red Hat ecosystem.
Using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Red Hat OpenShift 4 as the foundation, Red Hat Partner Connect is expanding its certification programs and support services to better equip partners for an IT world built on hybrid and multicloud deployments.
Red Hat Partner Connect provides many partnership opportunities, including certification offerings and enablement for software, hardware, services and cloud service providers that develop products and services for Red Hat hybrid cloud platforms.
Collections signal major shift in Ansible ecosystem, and more Ansible news
Over the eight years since its inception, Ansible has become wildly successful. The core maintainers know that the workload to keep accepting modules has outgrown the model, so there are large changes afoot. If you get time to read only one thing in this edition of Ansible around the web, make it Jeff Geerling's post on collections. Otherwise, there's a tasty selection of articles on complex environments and how to lay out Ansible to service them, SAP HANA, and building RPMs. Enjoy!
If you spot an interesting Ansible story on your travels, please send us the link via Mark on Twitter, and the Ansible Community team will curate the best submissions.
IBM, David Clark Launch 2020 Call For Code Challenge
Fedora Update 2020 Weeks 6–9
It’s been around a month since the last packaging update post, and a thing of major note is that Fedora 32 was branched from Rawhide last week. This means one extra branch on which builds must be made, but for now it’s mostly in sync with Rawhide. Fedora 32 is also in Beta Freeze, so updates don’t really flow out right now either.
Leading up the Branch point, I went on a little run to try and get in as many updates as possible. I generally prioritized breaking changes so those would get in without breaking our Updates policy. So I caught up on a backlog of all my R packages, plus several other packages in the Go SIG. This involved writing a bit of Python scripting to build and submit quickly, which I’m hoping to turn around into something more automated eventually.
Help us name the Fedora IoT Edition
As part of the Fedora 32 release, Fedora IoT is being promoted to an Edition. Before we do that, we want to give it a name. We need your help for this. Submit your name ideas on the wiki by 15 March and then we’ll all vote as a community.
