Debian: RcppAnnoy, Buster in the AWS Marketplace, and Reports From Sylvain Beucler and Jonathan Carter
A few days ago, a new release 0.0.15 of RcppAnnoy got onto CRAN while I was traveling / attending the wonderful celebRtion 2020 for the 20th anniversary of the R 1.0.0 release.
RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the famous Spotify music discovery algorithm.
This releases makes great strides towards avoiding long-standing SAN/UBSAN issues. Upstream author Erik has been most helpful, as has been the feedback and input from two downstream users of RcppAnnoy, namely Aaron and James. This 0.0.15 release addresses one key, and longstanding, SAN/UBSAN issue. It is actually rather tricky as the code, for efficiency reason, bounces at the edge of what can be done. But a small rearrangement suppresses one such message which is good. We also got a hint from CRAN (thanks for that as always) to re-read one section of Writing R Extensions to make alloca more portable so that Solaris does not have to cry, and Bill Venables kindly helped with a small correction to the docs.
When buster was first released back in early July of last year, the cloud team was in the process of setting up some new accounts with AWS to be used for AMI publication. For various reasons, the accounts we used for pre-buster releases were considered unsuitable for use long term, and the buster release was considered to be a good logical point to make the switch. Unfortunately, issues within the bureaucracy of both SPI/Debian and AWS delayed the complete switch to the new accounts. We have been publishing buster AMIs using a new account since September of 2019, but we have not been able to list them with the AWS Marketplace. This has reduced the visibility and discoverability of the AMIs and lead to numerous questions on the mailing lists and other forums.
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
In February, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 20h for LTS (out of 30 max) and 8h for ELTS (max) of which I did 7h.
This month started off in Belgium for FOSDEM on 1-2 February. I attended FOSDEM in Brussels and wrote a separate blog entry for that.
The month ended with Belgians at Tammy and Wouter’s wedding. On Thursday we had Wouter’s bachelors and then over the weekend I stayed over at their wedding venue. I thought that other Debianites might be interested so I’m sharing some photos here with permission from Wouter. It was the only wedding I’ve been at where nearly everyone had questions about Debian!
I first met Wouter on the bus during the daytrip on DebConf12 in Nicaragua, back then I’ve eagerly followed the Debianites on Planet Debian for a while so it was like meeting someone famous. Little did I know that 8 years later, I’d be at his wedding back in my part of the world.
If you went to DebConf16 in South Africa, you might remember Tammy, who have done a lot of work for DC16 including most of the artwork, bunch of website work, design on the badges, bags, etc and also did a lot of organisation for the day trips. Tammy and Wouter met while Tammy was reviewing the artwork in the video loops for the DebConf videos, and then things developed from there.
Software: Nikita, GVls, Dust3D and Delta Chat
Today, after many months of development, a new release of Nikita Noark 5 core project was finally announced on the project mailing list. The Nikita free software solution is an implementation of the Norwegian archive standard Noark 5 used by government offices in Norway.
GNOME Vala Language Server, GVls, 0.14.0 has been released!
GVls has been integrated with GNOME Builder and now is its default Vala Language Server!
ust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today: Dust3D is a 3D modelling application, which is mainly used to create anime characters for games and movies. This application has more than 1000+ default anime 3D model characters and it can be used to create the games instantly. Yesterday, the team released the latest version of Dust3D model software 1.0.0-rc.1 version. This new version have many new essential features, updates and bug fixes.
Delta Chat is a free open-source Telegram or Whatsapp like messenger that works on Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android.
Delta Chat doesn’t have its own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Python Leftovers
Support for Python 2 should have stopped at the beginning of 2020. However, it has become clear that the last major 2.7.x release will be in April 2020. After that, all development will cease for Python 2. This means there will be no security updates.
Many package maintainers have migrated to Python 3. Some still support Python 2, while others already dropped support. After April 2020, most packages will gradually stop supporting it.
Python 3.0 was released on December 3, 2008. So yeah, we’ve all had plenty of time to migrate. If you still haven’t, you should make it a top priority right now. At the max, you should be running Python 3 before the end of 2020. Otherwise, you will be at risk of vulnerabilities, non-functioning software, etc.
Are you a Python developer with a C or C++ library you’d like to use from Python? If so, then Python bindings allow you to call functions and pass data from Python to C or C++, letting you take advantage of the strengths of both languages. Throughout this tutorial, you’ll see an overview of some of the tools you can use to create Python bindings.
The coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. Since PyCon US 2020 is scheduled in April, we want to give our community an update on our status and more information about our policy for attendees pertaining to COVID-19.
As of March 2, PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled to happen.
The staff and board directors are actively watching the situation closely, as it continues to change rapidly. We plan to reassess the situation weekly and more frequently as we get closer to the event. This includes checking in with our Pittsburgh team for updates including from vendors and local authorities.
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Headlines
On this speiail I’m Sick edition of This Week in Linux, We got a lot of Distro News for Manjaro 19, IPFire (firewall), and Arch Linux announces a new project leader. UBports announce that Unity8 has been rebranded to “Lomiri” and we got an awesome announcement from Raspberry Pi because the baseline $35 version has had the RAM doubled to 2GB. We’ve got a lot of App News this week to cover starting with Shotcut (video editor), the FSF is going to Launch Code a new Hosting Service, Facebook becomes a Premiere Sponsor of OBS project, and Waterfox has been acquired by System1 so we’ll talk about that. Finally, we’ll close out the show with news regarding the Azure Sphere project from Microsoft. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Hello and welcome to the 328th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this Episode, the hosts interview Barry Buelow, W0IY, about his experience in engineering, circuit design, PCB design, schematics and the benefits of using the Open Sourcea tool KiCad for drawing, modeling and manufacturing hardware projects. Thanks for listening. We hope you find the information useful and entertaining.
Why the Brave browser is worth another look, the brand new IRC client that’s getting attention, and the position that opened up at the EFF.
