Ubuntu: V-Raptor Edge RK3399 Mini PC, Avalue and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of March 2020 05:14:19 AM
Ubuntu
  • V-Raptor Edge RK3399 Mini PC Runs Xubuntu 18.04 with EBBR Support

    We previously wrote about XS LAB’s V-Raptor server equipped with SocioNext SC2A11 24-core Arm Cortex-A53 SoC, but the Korean company has been working on a different kind of project with V-Raptor Edge mini PC powered by Rockchip RK3399 processor and running Xubuntu 18.04 with an Arm EBBR-compliant UEFI bootloader.

  • Rugged 10.1- and 15.6-inch panel PCs support Ubuntu

    Avalue’s fanless. 10.1- and 15.6-inch “ARC” panel PCs run Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC and offer WXGA capacitive touchscreens, SATA and mSATA storage, IP65, shock/vibration, and -10 to 50°C ruggedization.

    Avalue has expanded its ARC line of rugged touch-panel PCs, including its 12.1-inch Intel Bay Trail based ARC-1209, with 10.1-inch ARC-10W33 and 15.6-inch ARC-15W33 systems. The panel PCs have 10-point capacitive multi-touch displays and run Ubuntu Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core. 1.1GH Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP from the newer Apollo Lake generation.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 620

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 620 for the week of February 23 – 29, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

LibreOffice Extensions and Templates, Icon Themes Too

  • Our new extensions and templates page is getting ready!

    Our Extensions and Templates Website has worked well over the years. It is one of the key and most frequented websites of the LibreOffice project, as it enables users to enhance the functionality of LibreOffice with add-ons and plug-ins, while providing an easy way for authors to improve LibreOffice. We’d like to express a special thanks to Andreas Mantke for implementing, designing and maintaining it in first place! It was his initiative to come up with such a website and he has spent countless hours over the past years to maintain the site to the benefit of our community. Kudos and thank you so much for your help and dedication! As we look forward, we’ve been thinking about how to progress, while building on some of the other technologies we use.

  • Sukapura is a new LibreOffice icon theme

    Rizal Muttaqin has added a new icon theme into LibreOffice. Its name is Sukapura. That icon theme will be a default theme for a new LibreOffice installation in macOS. It looks very nice for me. The Sukapura icon theme will available in future LibreOffice 7.0 release.

today's howtos

