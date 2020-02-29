Ubuntu: V-Raptor Edge RK3399 Mini PC, Avalue and More
V-Raptor Edge RK3399 Mini PC Runs Xubuntu 18.04 with EBBR Support
We previously wrote about XS LAB’s V-Raptor server equipped with SocioNext SC2A11 24-core Arm Cortex-A53 SoC, but the Korean company has been working on a different kind of project with V-Raptor Edge mini PC powered by Rockchip RK3399 processor and running Xubuntu 18.04 with an Arm EBBR-compliant UEFI bootloader.
Rugged 10.1- and 15.6-inch panel PCs support Ubuntu
Avalue’s fanless. 10.1- and 15.6-inch “ARC” panel PCs run Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC and offer WXGA capacitive touchscreens, SATA and mSATA storage, IP65, shock/vibration, and -10 to 50°C ruggedization.
Avalue has expanded its ARC line of rugged touch-panel PCs, including its 12.1-inch Intel Bay Trail based ARC-1209, with 10.1-inch ARC-10W33 and 15.6-inch ARC-15W33 systems. The panel PCs have 10-point capacitive multi-touch displays and run Ubuntu Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core. 1.1GH Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP from the newer Apollo Lake generation.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 620
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 620 for the week of February 23 – 29, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
