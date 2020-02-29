LibreOffice Extensions and Templates, Icon Themes Too
Our new extensions and templates page is getting ready!
Our Extensions and Templates Website has worked well over the years. It is one of the key and most frequented websites of the LibreOffice project, as it enables users to enhance the functionality of LibreOffice with add-ons and plug-ins, while providing an easy way for authors to improve LibreOffice.
We’d like to express a special thanks to Andreas Mantke for implementing, designing and maintaining it in first place! It was his initiative to come up with such a website and he has spent countless hours over the past years to maintain the site to the benefit of our community. Kudos and thank you so much for your help and dedication!
As we look forward, we’ve been thinking about how to progress, while building on some of the other technologies we use.
Sukapura is a new LibreOffice icon theme
Rizal Muttaqin has added a new icon theme into LibreOffice. Its name is Sukapura. That icon theme will be a default theme for a new LibreOffice installation in macOS. It looks very nice for me.
The Sukapura icon theme will available in future LibreOffice 7.0 release.
