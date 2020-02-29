Graphics/Linux: AMD, Intel and NVIDIA
RADV SQTT Profiling Support Expanded To Support GFX10/Navi
Last week we saw the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver add SQ Thread Trace support for this hardware block found on AMD GPUs. The SQTT block is used for performance profiling and now the RADV support has been extended to handle GFX10/Navi.
With the SQ Thread Trace support that came out last week, it was limited to supporting GFX9/Vega. But Valve's Samuel Pitoiset who has been leading this RADV profiling effort got the GFX10/Navi support squared away and merged this Monday morning.
Intel's Linux Media Driver Preparing For 20.1 Release, Game Streaming Optimizations
Intel's open-source team working on their media driver for VA-API Linux video acceleration on HD/UHD/Iris Graphics is preparing for its first release of 2020.
Succeeding the Intel Media Driver Q4-19 release from December is now a Media Driver 20.1 version in the works.
DMA-BUF Explicit Sync Improvements Being Discussed To Help Vulkan, Other Modern Users
Intel's lead developer of the ANV Vulkan Linux driver started a discussion last week about adding an API to DMA-BUF for importing/exporting of sync files as part of allowing for explicit synchronization capabilities in better handling of modern APIs from user-space.
NVIDIA GTC Conference Turns Into Online Event Over Coronavirus Concerns
The latest setback from Coronavirus / COVID-19 concerns is NVIDIA's flagship GTC conference no longer happening in San Jose later this month.
While NVIDIA decided to cancel the in-person GPU Tech Conference, they are making GTC 2020 an online event. While refunding fees for those who bought tickets for GTC 2020, NVIDIA is now making it an online event including a livestream for Jensen Huang's keynote that had been schedule.
NVIDIA Engineer Shows Off New Linux Patches For Proactive Memory Compaction
Veteran Linux engineer Nitin Gupta of NVIDIA has unveiled his latest patches on the work he got started on last year: proactive memory compaction for Linux motivated by the latency issues brought on by he current on-demand compaction when an application requests a lot of hugepages.
Gupta began publishing the proactive compaction work for the Linux kernel towards the end of 2019. The work is particularly aimed at applications requesting lots of memory as hugepages but has other benefits as well for systems with fragmented RAM.
