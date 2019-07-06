Microsoft and Apple Leftovers
Running Azure IoT Edge on Yocto Linux | Internet of Things Show [Ed: Microsoft turning "Linux" into Microsoft surveillance tool]
DH2i DxEnterprise for SDP-Enhanced Microsoft SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) on Linux Now Available in AWS Marketplace [Ed: You look for "Linux" news and get Microsoft proprietary software instead ]
Microsoft Defender ATP is Coming to Linux [Ed: Just googlebombing the "Linux" brand with Microsoft's proprietary software]
Apple agrees to $500 million settlement for throttling older iPhones
