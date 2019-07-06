Programming Leftovers Demonstrating PERL with Tic-Tac-Toe, Part 2 The astute observer may have noticed that PERL is misspelled. In a March 1, 1999 interview with Linux Journal, Larry Wall explained that he originally intended to include the letter “A” from the word “And” in the title “Practical Extraction And Report Language” such that the acronym would correctly spell the word PEARL. However, before he released PERL, Larry heard that another programming language had already taken that name. To resolve the name collision, he dropped the “A”. The acronym is still valid because title case and acronyms allow articles, short prepositions and conjunctions to be omitted (compare for example the acronym LASER). Name collisions happen when distinct commands or variables with the same name are merged into a single namespace. Because Unix commands share a common namespace, two commands cannot have the same name. The same problem exists for the names of global variables and subroutines within programs written in languages like PERL. This is an especially significant problem when programmers try to collaborate on large software projects or otherwise incorporate code written by other programmers into their own code base. Starting with version 5, PERL supports packages. Packages allow PERL code to be modularized with unique namespaces so that the global variables and functions of the modularized code will not collide with the variables and functions of another script or module. Shortly after its release, PERL5 software developers all over the world began writing software modules to extend PERL’s core functionality. Because many of those developers (currently about 15,000) have made their work freely available on the Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN), you can easily extend the functionality of PERL on your PC so that you can perform very advanced and complex tasks with just a few commands.

OpenBLAS 0.3.9 Released With More AVX-512 Tuning, Arm Neoverse N1 Support OpenBLAS 0.3.8 was released shy of a month ago for this popular Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms implementation while now has been succeeded by OpenBLAS 0.3.9. OpenBLAS 0.3.9 continues optimizing for x86_64 and other CPU architectures. On the x86_64 front there are a few long-standing error/bug fixes, fixed the CPU detection code for Goldmont+ and Ice Lake, fixed Skylake-X compilation on MinGW, and continued AVX work. The latest on the Advanced Vector Extensions front is improving the AVX-512 GEMM3M code, a AVX-512 kernel for STRMM, and improving the AVX2 GEMM kernel performance.

Custom client-side window decorations in Qt 5.15 This is just a quick update about a new feature in Qt 5.15 that I'm really excited about. Traditionally, window decorations have been a pretty boring thing. Title bar, border, minimize, maximize, resize and quit... and that's it. In recent times, however, applications more and more tend to include application specific UI and theming in their decorations. Just a couple of screenshots to explain what I'm talking about:

Blockchain jobs: Here are the top vacancies in Accenture, IBM and others [Ed: So now Microsoft alone is used to infer what jobs are in demand? No other vacancies counted? Microsoft already (mis)uses GitHub to pretend all projects not controlled by Microsoft neither exist nor count. That is a major propaganda tool.]] A LinkedIn report titled...

Jussi Pakkanen: Meson manual sales numbers and a profitability estimate The Meson Manual has been available for purchase for about two months now. This is a sufficient amount of time to be able to estimate total sales amounts and the like. As one of the goals of the project was to see if this could be a reasonable way to compensate FOSS maintainers for their work, let's go through the numbers in detail. [...] So was it worth it? It depends? As a personal endeavor writing, publishing and selling a full book is very satisfying and rewarding (even though writing it was at times incredibly tedious). But financially? No way. The break-even point seems to be about 10× the current sales. If 100× sales were possible, it might be sufficient amount for more people to take the risk and try to make a living this way. With these sales figures it's just not worth it.