Shows and Screencasts: Late Night Linux, KaOS 2020.02 and Nitrux 1.2.8 - 2020.02.28
Late Night Linux – Episode 84
Is it time to give up on the Linux desktop and concentrate on open source apps? Plus a conundrum for Félim, Raspberry Pi and GTK in the news, and KDE Korner.
KaOS 2020.02 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at KaOS 2020.02. Enjoy!
Nitrux 1.2.8 - 2020.02.28 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Nitrux 1.2.8 - 2020.02.28
