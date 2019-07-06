Ubuntu 20.04 Makes Picking The Right Graphics Driver Less Confusing
Phrases like “metapackage” and “X.org X server” aren’t exactly easy for the average user to understand, right? So Canonical is going to simplify the language in the “Software and Updates” Drivers tab, while adding more detail to each potential graphics driver choice.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 620 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Shows and Screencasts: Late Night Linux, KaOS 2020.02 and Nitrux 1.2.8 - 2020.02.28
Drauger OS Linux Aims to Bring Console Gaming Experience on the Desktop
Built on top of low latency Liquorix Linux kernel, Draguer OS strives to give you an at-par gaming experience on Linux desktop.
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft and Apple Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago