Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of March 2020 09:55:18 AM

Filed under

I work on a lot of servers, and sometimes I find a host that hasn't installed GNU Emacs. There's usually a GNU Nano installation to keep me from resorting to Vi, but I'm not used to Nano the way I am Emacs, and I inevitably run into complications when I try to save my document (C-x in Nano stands for Exit, and C-s locks Konsole).

While it would be nice to have GNU Emacs available everywhere, it's a lot of program for making a simple update to a config file. My need for a small and lightweight emacs is what took me down the path of discovering MicroEmacs, Jove, and Zile—tiny, self-contained emacsen that you can put on a thumb drive, an SD card, and nearly any server, so you'll never be without an emacs editor.