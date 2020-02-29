Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Getting started with lightweight alternatives to GNU Emacs

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of March 2020 09:55:18 AM Filed under
GNU

I work on a lot of servers, and sometimes I find a host that hasn't installed GNU Emacs. There's usually a GNU Nano installation to keep me from resorting to Vi, but I'm not used to Nano the way I am Emacs, and I inevitably run into complications when I try to save my document (C-x in Nano stands for Exit, and C-s locks Konsole).

While it would be nice to have GNU Emacs available everywhere, it's a lot of program for making a simple update to a config file. My need for a small and lightweight emacs is what took me down the path of discovering MicroEmacs, Jove, and Zile—tiny, self-contained emacsen that you can put on a thumb drive, an SD card, and nearly any server, so you'll never be without an emacs editor.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

DragonFlyBSD 5.8 Released For This Popular + Performant BSD Operating System

DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is another big step forward for the operating system and their first release of 2020. DragonFlyBSD 5.8 brings performance improvements to TMPFS, updated Intel and Linux DRM graphics drivers including for AMD Radeon hardware, FSCK support for their modern HAMMER2 file-system, DSynth is getting into order, AMD Zen 2 support improvements, and other work. Read more

Shows and Screencasts: Late Night Linux, KaOS 2020.02 and Nitrux 1.2.8 - 2020.02.28

Drauger OS Linux Aims to Bring Console Gaming Experience on the Desktop

Built on top of low latency Liquorix Linux kernel, Draguer OS strives to give you an at-par gaming experience on Linux desktop. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6