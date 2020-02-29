Programming and Development Leftovers
February Recap / Brain Dump
I outlined a dozen or so blog posts in last month's roadmap, and I ended up finishing seven of them.
The last one was discussed on Hacker News three weeks ago. The discussion covered many of the remaining blog topics, like which features I've cut from Oil, and opportunities for a better interactive hsell.
So rather than write five more posts, this post summarizes important comments in that thread.
I also explain some recent progress in translation to C++, and summarize two releases I've made in the last month.
How open source is transforming retail
Companies today need to know that they are entitled to transparency and collaboration from their software solutions. Vendor lock-in models, with expensive exit fees, are of another time and likely to hamper a forward-looking business aiming to future-proof its services. In contrast, best-of-breed enterprise solutions produced by the vibrant open source community ensure that companies can take control of the code they run their business on, to maintain freedom and flexibility as they innovate and grow. It’s for this very reason—along with cost savings—that Amazon backed the DENT open-source project.
In the fast-changing world of e-commerce, companies taking advantage of open-source software can future-proof their sales channels, by securing lower costs and being in a position to get products to market more quickly. It can also help retailers differentiate their product offerings.
There is immense value to be found in open source technology for retailers. By utilising public source code, brands can ensure their services are more powerful and more flexible than ever before.
Ask Lunduke - Mar 2, 2020 - The UNIX Wars
Ask Lunduke is a weekly podcast where the community can ask any question they like… and I (attempt to) answer them. This episode of Ask Lunduke is available two ways: At Patreon to all Patrons of The Lunduke Journal. At LBRY, for a small cost in LBC. Topics on Ask Lunduke this week: What if AT&T didn’t go after the Berkeley and the BSD project in the late 80s?
2020.09 A Quick One From Bubenreuth
Yours truly is on the road to the 22nd German Perl/Raku Workshop 2020 in Erlangen, Germany. The program starts on Tuesday evening with a Pre-event Social. The program has the following presentations with Raku content:
Code a Zaxxon-style axonometric level | Wireframe #33
Fly through the space fortress in this 3D retro forced scrolling arcade sample. Mark Vanstone has the details
Getting started with lightweight alternatives to GNU Emacs
I work on a lot of servers, and sometimes I find a host that hasn't installed GNU Emacs. There's usually a GNU Nano installation to keep me from resorting to Vi, but I'm not used to Nano the way I am Emacs, and I inevitably run into complications when I try to save my document (C-x in Nano stands for Exit, and C-s locks Konsole). While it would be nice to have GNU Emacs available everywhere, it's a lot of program for making a simple update to a config file. My need for a small and lightweight emacs is what took me down the path of discovering MicroEmacs, Jove, and Zile—tiny, self-contained emacsen that you can put on a thumb drive, an SD card, and nearly any server, so you'll never be without an emacs editor.
Ubuntu 20.04 Makes Picking The Right Graphics Driver Less Confusing
Phrases like “metapackage” and “X.org X server” aren’t exactly easy for the average user to understand, right? So Canonical is going to simplify the language in the “Software and Updates” Drivers tab, while adding more detail to each potential graphics driver choice.
today's howtos
DragonFlyBSD 5.8 Released For This Popular + Performant BSD Operating System
DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is another big step forward for the operating system and their first release of 2020. DragonFlyBSD 5.8 brings performance improvements to TMPFS, updated Intel and Linux DRM graphics drivers including for AMD Radeon hardware, FSCK support for their modern HAMMER2 file-system, DSynth is getting into order, AMD Zen 2 support improvements, and other work.
