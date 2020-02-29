I outlined a dozen or so blog posts in last month's roadmap, and I ended up finishing seven of them.

The last one was discussed on Hacker News three weeks ago. The discussion covered many of the remaining blog topics, like which features I've cut from Oil, and opportunities for a better interactive hsell.

So rather than write five more posts, this post summarizes important comments in that thread.

I also explain some recent progress in translation to C++, and summarize two releases I've made in the last month.