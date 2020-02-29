Games: RimWorld, Plague Inc: Evolve, OBS Studio and Meteorite
-
RimWorld's Royalty expansion a 'great success' - more is coming to the game
Ludeon Studios recently did a surprise Royalty expansion release for RimWorld with the recent patch and it seems it's doing so well that they're going to do more.
This expansion really was unexpected, which perhaps is part of why it's doing so well. Sometimes a shock release can push people to go a grab something—not always though of course and RimWorld was already very popular. Anyway, Ludeon said it's been a "great success" and they've detailed what's coming next in a blog post.
-
China bans Plague Inc: Evolved as Coronavirus fear spreads
China hasn't exactly been the easiest market to release games in, for various reasons, and now they've banned Plague Inc: Evolved on Steam.
For those who haven't played it Plague Inc: Evolved is a game where you create, spread and evolve a pathogen around the world. With the fear and curiosity around the deadly Coronavirus spread, recently a lot of people flocked to the game.
Why? You can customize your run, and with Steam Workshop support people were simulating the Coronavirus which exploded the popularity of the multiple-year old game. This is to the point where it hit close to twenty thousand people online at one point.
-
OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 is out to further enhance video livestreaming and recording
OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 has been released as the first step towards a new stable version, and it comes with some fancy new features for all platforms.
The go-to application for cross-platform video livestreaming and recording, OBS Studio really is an awesome bit of software. Many have taken notice, as they've been getting more sponsors recently like Facebook and also Twitch a few months before that.
With the release of OBS Studio 25.0 RC1, one of the missing pieces for Linux is finally in with the inclusion of the Browser source plugin. One less nuisance to get people up and running quickly, no more tracking down an extra to nicely capture browser windows. This is likely also another step towards getting all the service integration into the Linux client of OBS Studio.
-
Explore a mysterious structure in 'Meteorite', a colourful and densely pixelated free short metroidvania FPS
Now that I think about it, it's been a while since I last wrote about an obscure but interesting game with Linux support. As I expressed on other recent articles, I barely have time to play, let alone to spend an hour researching and looking for "hidden" titles; so definitely I'm grateful during those moments when I'm lucky enough to discover by pure chance games like the one I'm going to cover now…
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 668 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming and Development Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Getting started with lightweight alternatives to GNU Emacs
I work on a lot of servers, and sometimes I find a host that hasn't installed GNU Emacs. There's usually a GNU Nano installation to keep me from resorting to Vi, but I'm not used to Nano the way I am Emacs, and I inevitably run into complications when I try to save my document (C-x in Nano stands for Exit, and C-s locks Konsole). While it would be nice to have GNU Emacs available everywhere, it's a lot of program for making a simple update to a config file. My need for a small and lightweight emacs is what took me down the path of discovering MicroEmacs, Jove, and Zile—tiny, self-contained emacsen that you can put on a thumb drive, an SD card, and nearly any server, so you'll never be without an emacs editor.
Ubuntu 20.04 Makes Picking The Right Graphics Driver Less Confusing
Phrases like “metapackage” and “X.org X server” aren’t exactly easy for the average user to understand, right? So Canonical is going to simplify the language in the “Software and Updates” Drivers tab, while adding more detail to each potential graphics driver choice.
Recent comments
3 hours 48 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago