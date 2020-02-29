Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Sprint starts receiving Android 10 update
Moto One Android 10 update already released, says Motorola Brazil
Android 10 Dark Theme Switch Headed To Google Play Store
Top 4 multi-in-one games for Android device that are worth trying out
The Top Android App Development Companies, According to App Developers Rating Platform
I can’t wait for Apple to copy this standout Android feature
What’s the Cheapest Android Phone with NFC Support?
Your Android phone is at risk from a new threat Google accidentally created
Android security: Google patches dangerous MediaTek flaw for tons of phones
Programming and Development Leftovers
Getting started with lightweight alternatives to GNU Emacs
I work on a lot of servers, and sometimes I find a host that hasn't installed GNU Emacs. There's usually a GNU Nano installation to keep me from resorting to Vi, but I'm not used to Nano the way I am Emacs, and I inevitably run into complications when I try to save my document (C-x in Nano stands for Exit, and C-s locks Konsole). While it would be nice to have GNU Emacs available everywhere, it's a lot of program for making a simple update to a config file. My need for a small and lightweight emacs is what took me down the path of discovering MicroEmacs, Jove, and Zile—tiny, self-contained emacsen that you can put on a thumb drive, an SD card, and nearly any server, so you'll never be without an emacs editor.
Ubuntu 20.04 Makes Picking The Right Graphics Driver Less Confusing
Phrases like “metapackage” and “X.org X server” aren’t exactly easy for the average user to understand, right? So Canonical is going to simplify the language in the “Software and Updates” Drivers tab, while adding more detail to each potential graphics driver choice.
