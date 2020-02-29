Now that I think about it, it's been a while since I last wrote about an obscure but interesting game with Linux support. As I expressed on other recent articles, I barely have time to play, let alone to spend an hour researching and looking for "hidden" titles; so definitely I'm grateful during those moments when I'm lucky enough to discover by pure chance games like the one I'm going to cover now…

OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 has been released as the first step towards a new stable version, and it comes with some fancy new features for all platforms. The go-to application for cross-platform video livestreaming and recording, OBS Studio really is an awesome bit of software. Many have taken notice, as they've been getting more sponsors recently like Facebook and also Twitch a few months before that. With the release of OBS Studio 25.0 RC1, one of the missing pieces for Linux is finally in with the inclusion of the Browser source plugin. One less nuisance to get people up and running quickly, no more tracking down an extra to nicely capture browser windows. This is likely also another step towards getting all the service integration into the Linux client of OBS Studio.

China hasn't exactly been the easiest market to release games in, for various reasons, and now they've banned Plague Inc: Evolved on Steam. For those who haven't played it Plague Inc: Evolved is a game where you create, spread and evolve a pathogen around the world. With the fear and curiosity around the deadly Coronavirus spread, recently a lot of people flocked to the game. Why? You can customize your run, and with Steam Workshop support people were simulating the Coronavirus which exploded the popularity of the multiple-year old game. This is to the point where it hit close to twenty thousand people online at one point.

Ludeon Studios recently did a surprise Royalty expansion release for RimWorld with the recent patch and it seems it's doing so well that they're going to do more. This expansion really was unexpected, which perhaps is part of why it's doing so well. Sometimes a shock release can push people to go a grab something—not always though of course and RimWorld was already very popular. Anyway, Ludeon said it's been a "great success" and they've detailed what's coming next in a blog post.

RedNotebook 2.18 RedNotebook is a modern desktop journal. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customizable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, Latex or PDF. RedNotebook is Free Software under the GPL.

Disaster tolerance with Apache Cassandra The size and scope of today's Internet companies require more than your average SQL. Apache Cassandra is one of the NoSQL systems filling the need for high availability at scale. Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL distributed database that stores and manages large volumes of data on standard servers. Cloud providers use Cassandra for configurations with many data centers spread across global networks.

CouchDB Adds Live Shard Splitting There's a major new release of Apache CouchDB, with improvements including live shard splitting, user-defined partitioned databases for faster querying, and an automatic view index warmer. Apache CouchDB is an open source NoSQL document database that stores data in a schema-free JSON format. CouchDB uses its own replication protocol to keep JSON documents synchronized. CouchDB was originally developed by Damien Katz, and was then adopted as a successful Apache project. CouchDB comes with a developer-friendly query language, and optionally MapReduce for simple, efficient, and comprehensive data retrieval.

Some Election-Related Websites Still Run on Vulnerable Software Older Than Many High Schoolers The Richmond, Virginia, website that tells people where to vote and publishes election results runs on a 17-year-old operating system. Software used by election-related sites in Johnston County, North Carolina, and the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts, had reached its expiration date, making security updates no longer available. These aging systems reflect a larger problem: A ProPublica investigation found that at least 50 election-related websites in counties and towns voting on Super Tuesday — accounting for nearly 2 million voters — were particularly vulnerable to cyberattack. The sites, where people can find out how to register to vote, where to cast ballots and who won the election, had security issues such as outdated software, poor encryption and systems encumbered with unneeded computer programs. None of the localities contacted by ProPublica said that their sites had been disrupted by cyberattacks.