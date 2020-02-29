Games: Mainframe Defenders, Theyest Thou, Basingstoke, Europa Universalis IV: Emperor
Mainframe Defenders is a retro-themed tactical squad-based strategy game out now
Mainframe Defenders combines a supremely cool retro 80s terminal inspired graphical style, with squad building and tactical turn-based battles.
Theyest Thou will have you throwing guns around with telekinesis
Theyest Thou is a fun idea for a top-down shooter, while quite simplistic it offers a fun game mechanic to mix things up a little with your telekinesis.
Like a lot of top-down shooters, it's fast and violent. You can pick up a gun, you can run and shoot but here you also have powers of the mind. You reach out and make a gun fly around a level, and shoot enemies while you remain in cover. For such a simple looking game, it's surprisingly amusing.
An example of how a genre with thousands of games, can be made to feel so different with one little tweak to the action. Not only that, the developer Narayana Walters did it as part of a challenge to make and release a commercial game on Steam in one month.
As Puppygames reflect on the release of Basingstoke, they say it financially ruined them
Basingstoke released back in 2018 and in my opinion, it was a damn fun game that really got my blood flowing. Sadly, it went quite under the radar and it seems it pretty much ruined Puppygames.
Recently, they've posted up a two-part post-mortem on their Patreon to go over what actually happened. This is coming from a developer who has released several other games including Revenge of the Titans, Titan Attacks! and Droid Assault and they were even included in a Humble Bundle years ago.
Europa Universalis IV: Emperor expansion announced for release this year
Europa Universalis IV: Emperor expansion announced today by Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Interactive with a focus on the Holy Roman Empire, Catholicism and the internal management of your kingdom.
They sure are a busy team since PDX only recently released La Résistance for Hearts of Iron IV, which it sounds like BTRE quite enjoyed in his review and we also have Stellaris: Federations coming soon. They have multiple teams inside though of course.
