SUSE/OpenSUSE: Machine Learning, OBS, and Building SUSE Linux Enterprise
Machine Learning with openSUSE
In the past few weeks, many engineers have been working hard to create a foundation in Tumbleweed, the openSUSE rolling-release version, for a variety of Machine Learning frameworks and tools.
They span from Tensorflow 1.13.2 to ONNX 1.6, Caffe, Theano and RStudio (both desktop and server editions). Many of these tools, libraries and frameworks existed in the development project for quite some time but it was time to promote them to the level they deserved to ensure they were made first-class citizen in the openSUSE Factory.
Some of these frameworks have also been made available in other forms than just RPMs, for an even greater and easier consumption.
Who Said OBS Was Not Responsive?
If you believe so, we’re hopefully going to change your opinion next time you surf OBS within our beta program. In the last two weeks, we kept working in improving responsiveness following a mobile-first approach. Lots of issues were fixed and a bunch of changes were made.
How SUSE builds its Enterprise Linux distribution – PART 4
This is the fourth blog of a series in which we will provide some insight into SUSE Linux Enterprise product development. You will get a first-hand overview of SUSE, the SLE products, what the engineering team do to tackle the challenges coming from the increasing pace of open source projects, and the new requirements from our customers....
