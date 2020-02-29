Glimpse 0.1.2 Release Notes
This release iterates on our very first “minimal viable product” release. The primary objective was to improve the experience for Windows users and fix non-English translation files.
This is also the first release where we have provided a source tarball for Linux distribution packagers. Please note that you will need to mark libgimp as a conflicting package as there is a lot of code and file name refactoring we still need to do.
today's howtos
This release iterates on our very first "minimal viable product" release. The primary objective was to improve the experience for Windows users and fix non-English translation files. This is also the first release where we have provided a source tarball for Linux distribution packagers. Please note that you will need to mark libgimp as a conflicting package as there is a lot of code and file name refactoring we still need to do. Also: Glimpse Image Editor 0.1.2 Released [How-to Install]
