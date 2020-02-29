Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of March 2020 05:16:59 PM
Glimpse 0.1.2 Release Notes

This release iterates on our very first “minimal viable product” release. The primary objective was to improve the experience for Windows users and fix non-English translation files. This is also the first release where we have provided a source tarball for Linux distribution packagers. Please note that you will need to mark libgimp as a conflicting package as there is a lot of code and file name refactoring we still need to do. Read more Also: Glimpse Image Editor 0.1.2 Released [How-to Install]

Screencasts/Shows: Arch Linux Full Installation, Red Team/Blue Team/Purple Team

  • Arch Linux Full Installation Walkthrough

    Arch Linux is an awesome distribution that gives you full control of your installation, and the configuration possibilities are endless. The initial installation can be a challenge for some. With this video as your guide you'll have a finished, bootable install that's ready to be configured just as you like it.

  • Arch Linux Full Installation Walkthrough (on LVM)

    Arch Linux is an awesome distribution that gives you full control of your installation, and the configuration possibilities are endless. The initial installation can be a challenge for some. With this video as your guide you'll have a finished, bootable install that's ready to be configured just as you like it. This video features an alternate install method that will have you implement LVM with your installation.

  • Pentesting Problems: Bryson Bort | Jupiter Extras 60

    Ell sits down with Bryson Bort to discuss pentesting with Scythe, Red Team vs Blue Team operations, and the benefits that a Purple Team might have on the industry.

Mozilla: WebGL With Wayland, Mozilla on Privacy and Politics

  • WebGL and fgx acceleration on Wayland

    Firefox on Linux have suffered by poor WebGL performance for long, long time. It was given by missing general acceleration on Linux as there are always broken gfx drivers on X11, various hacks and different standards, closed source drivers and so on. Long story short – to do gfx acceleration seriously on Linux have been PITA. For instance Chrome (which supports gfx acceleration on Linux/X11) shows long list of active exceptions and workarounds listen at chrome://gpu/ page. It’s also reason why Firefox never enabled it by default although it also implements gfx acceleration – Mozilla does not have resources to spend too much time on every broken gfx card / driver. Fortunately situation was changed with Wayland. Working gfx acceleration is a sort of prerequisite to even start a decent Wayland compositor like Mutter or Plasma so when Firefox is launched on Wayland we can pretty much expect working GL environment. Also dmabuf is widely supported by Wayland compositor so we finally have all pieces together to build fully accelerated browser on Linux which is equal to its Windows siblings.

  • Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration

    Firefox 75 due to be released next month should finally have its native Wayland support in good order. Merged yesterday were the Firefox Wayland patches for VA-API video acceleration support in conjunction with FFmpeg.

  • Your 2020 election podcast playlist

    Every day online, we’re bombarded with messages from 2020 U.S. presidential candidates, their supporters, and their adversaries. Just how much does the internet impact our political views? Are online election influence campaigns effective? How does online privacy — or lack thereof — impact our democracy? And, what’s on the political agenda this year when it comes to technology?

