This release iterates on our very first “minimal viable product” release. The primary objective was to improve the experience for Windows users and fix non-English translation files. This is also the first release where we have provided a source tarball for Linux distribution packagers. Please note that you will need to mark libgimp as a conflicting package as there is a lot of code and file name refactoring we still need to do. Also: Glimpse Image Editor 0.1.2 Released [How-to Install]

Screencasts/Shows: Arch Linux Full Installation, Red Team/Blue Team/Purple Team Arch Linux Full Installation Walkthrough Arch Linux is an awesome distribution that gives you full control of your installation, and the configuration possibilities are endless. The initial installation can be a challenge for some. With this video as your guide you'll have a finished, bootable install that's ready to be configured just as you like it.

Arch Linux Full Installation Walkthrough (on LVM) Arch Linux is an awesome distribution that gives you full control of your installation, and the configuration possibilities are endless. The initial installation can be a challenge for some. With this video as your guide you'll have a finished, bootable install that's ready to be configured just as you like it. This video features an alternate install method that will have you implement LVM with your installation.

Pentesting Problems: Bryson Bort | Jupiter Extras 60 Ell sits down with Bryson Bort to discuss pentesting with Scythe, Red Team vs Blue Team operations, and the benefits that a Purple Team might have on the industry.