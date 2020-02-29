IBM/Red Hat: OpenShift, Compilers and Edge Computing (EC) Hype
Important OpenShift Commons Gathering Amsterdam 2020 Update: Shifts to Digital Conference
We’re going to deliver our first ever OpenShift Commons Gathering live online with Q&A, and take the Gatherings to a even wider global audience.
We will still share all of our main stage sessions, including OpenShift 4 and Kubernetes Release Update and Road Map with Clayton Coleman, and all of our engineering project leads will still be delivering their “State of” Deep Dive talks. We’re working to enable our case study speakers and other guest speakers to share their talks as well.
We will provide updates here soon and you can register here for the free virtual event and get notified with further details via email about when you can tune in and how to do so.
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
IBM last week made the bold announce that they will be transitioning to LLVM/Clang-based compilers across their hardware portfolio for C, C++, and Fortran compilation.
No more illusions of infinite capacity
In the last post, we looked at how Edge Computing (EC) differs from centralized computing and why businesses are adopting EC. Projected growth of EC in next several years means an ever growing number of businesses may be adding EC to their IT infrastructure. This EC growth translates into business and technical requirements that are significantly different from the ones needed for non-localized infrastructure. In this post we’re going to look at some of the factors that businesses should consider when adopting EC.
[...]
Resiliency: When dealing with critical business functions, edge deployments need to be highly resilient to failure. These edge systems need to continue to operate, even if it's at reduced capabilities e.g. operating in offline mode in case of network disruption.
Hardware: With advancement in processor capabilities, it's becoming possible to run complex, compute intensive workloads at edge e.g. AI/ML on edge systems. New hardware form factors will be needed to address a broad range of edge computing requirements. These systems could include a combination of general purposes processors, GPUs, FPGAs and application specific processors.
Security: Edge sites often have lesser physical access security which raises the risk of malicious or accidental disruption. In addition, bringing less capable devices (e.g. industrial microcontrollers, actuators) online without adequate protection is a recipe for disaster. Edge systems act as firewall and protect the entire downstream infrastructure from physical or virtual attacks. The edge systems need to be hardened from ground up—from firmware to OS to memory subsystem to storage to communication channels.
Non-technical: Remote sites may lack technical expertise, hence, any on-site maintenance will be performed by workers lacking IT skills. The operation and maintenance of edge infrastructure needs to be simple enough to be performed by non-technical on-site workers.
Environment: Remote locations have challenges with reliable power, space, cooling and connectivity e.g. oil rigs, mines. Edge systems need to be designed with these environmental challenges in mind.
