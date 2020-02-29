Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors
System76 as an organization is a hero to the Linux community. For many years, the company has sold computers running Ubuntu, lending a legitimacy to the idea of Linux on the desktop. System76 even evolved beyond just selling computers — it now makes them too. Best of all, the computers are made in the USA. The company even maintains its own Linux distribution called “POP!_OS.”
Today, the company announces a cool new option for its homemade Thelio desktop computers. No, it isn’t anything that will impact performance, but still, it is very exciting — thee new color options!
"System76 continues to push the boundaries of form and function by adding three new, hand polished wood veneer colorways to their Thelio Desktop computer line. All hand sanded, finished, and polished at their Denver, CO factory, these computers are meant to not only be powerful tools, but also beautiful additions to any workspace," says System76.
Also: System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
