Most of the GNOME 3.36 beta packages have landed in the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS repositories, so I would like to give you all a first look of what’s changed since Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), which uses the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment. The Ubuntu desktop is virtually unchanged since Canonical decided to drop Unity in favor of the GNOME desktop with the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) release. Various tweaks were made to the system theme and icons throughout the years, but the layout has remained the same to this day. With the upcoming GNOME 3.36 release, which would be officially unveiled next week on March 12th, a whole bunch of changes are coming your way, and you will be able to enjoy them all on your Ubuntu PC with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) release on April 23rd, 2020.

Programming: IDEs, Clojure, Python, Cargo and MySQL The 30 Best Cloud IDE Tools and Services for Developer in 2020 Cloud has become an integral part of any industry nowadays. As a result, cloud applications and services have become extremely popular. As the demand is excessively high, it is important to reduce the development time of a project to establish a place in the blue whale market. And developers must focus on improving the performance and quality of service at a constant pace. Cloud IDE allows people to contribute together in real-time, while team members can share thoughts and skills.

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Clojure Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. It’s a well-rounded language. It offers broad library support and runs on multiple operating systems. Clojure is a dynamic functional general purpose programming language that runs on the Java platform, combining the approachability and interactive development of a scripting language with an efficient and robust infrastructure for multi-threaded programming. Clojure features a rich set of immutable, persistent data structures, first-class functions and dynamic typing. Clojure programs are composed of expressions and written in terms of abstractions. By compiling into JVM bytecode, Clojure applications can be easily packaged and deployed to JVMs and application servers without added complexity. The language also provides macros which make it simple to use existing Java APIs. Clojure’s data structures all implement standard Java Interfaces, making it easy to run code implemented in Clojure from Java.

How to Implement a Python Stack Have you heard of stacks and wondered what they are? Do you have a general idea but are wondering how to implement a Python stack? You’ve come to the right place!

API? It’s not that scary! There are way too many services out there that provide a free API which waits to be adjusted into your favorite language. Also, API services could be generated from any visible data such as Facebook (which I’ve covered here), Twitter or any public databases. In this article, we’ll be focusing on Paypal API service. I assume you guys have minimal experience with some basic Python and basic web concepts.

Getting started with the Rust package manager, Cargo Rust is a modern programming language that provides performance, reliability, and productivity. It has consistently been voted as the most-loved language on StackOverflow surveys for a few years now. In addition to being a great programming language, Rust also features a build system and package manager called Cargo. Cargo handles a lot of tasks, like building code, downloading libraries or dependencies, and so on. The two are bundled together, so you get Cargo when you install Rust.

5 MySQL features you need to know Recently, at a presentation I was giving on the newer features of MySQL 8.0, I noticed one person in the audience getting very upset. The more I talked about one feature, the more agitation I could see this one person getting. We're talking upset at a level where I was wondering if I was going to worry about my physical safety. The person in question finally snapped, "If I had known about that, it would have saved me four months of my life!" With the release of MySQL 8.0, in April 2018, the release cycle for new features was changed to four times a year. So, rather than waiting for two to three years for new features, the MySQL Engineering Teams can provide a steady stream of updates to our users. Part of this is customer demand for new facets to the most popular database on the web and part of an evolved software engineering process.