Games: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Wildermyth and Steam Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary works fine on Linux with Steam Play Proton Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on Linux? Yes. It just today released on Steam, and thanks to Proton with Steam Play you can play this first-person shooter on Linux easily. Coming as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, available as a bundle or individually like Halo Reach, the experience is quite a lot easier on Linux since Reach released. Proton, the software bundled with Steam Play had some fixes to make it an out of the box experience in a previous update. How to do it? Ensure you have Steam Play turned on and set up (our Steam Play guide can be found here), force the latest version of Proton (5.0-3) onto it and then it's click and play. Keep in mind you won't be able to play online multiplayer on Linux, as you will need to use the option the developer provided to turn off EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) before launching. That's still a downside to it, but one day EAC may work in Proton.

Tabletop style tactical RPG 'Wildermyth' has a whole new campaign out in the last update Wildermyth stole my heart a little, a tactical RPG with a beautifully designed Papercraft world and plenty of character development. It's going to steal more of my time now too with a whole new campaign out now. It plays out a bit like a classic tabletop D&D RPG, with various story campaigns you play through and with the recent update, Monarchs Under the Mountain is a brand new five-chapter story. Not only that the patch also comes with new events, existing events were improved, there's new particle effects plus a bunch of other improvements across the game.

Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance Valve has finally fixed an annoying bit about logging into the Steam client from the Linux desktop in recent months. When logging into the Steam Linux client in about the past six months and also having your system set to auto-login to your user account, the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) used by the Steam client would trigger the GNOME Keyring or KDE's KWallet to prompt for a keyring password or to set one otherwise. Having hit this issue myself, it's rather annoying, and it has apparently confused some Linux desktop users about what password they should enter if any.

Linux Mint to get local network sharing tool and new theme colours Over the weekend, the Linux Mint project announced that it has updated the theme colours in its default Mint-Y theme and that it's working on a local network file sharing tool. Linux Mint 20 is the next release due that's expected to become available around May or June. In its February update, Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, said that Sebastien Bouchard has reviewed the colours used in the Mint-Y theme and has come up with a new method and proposal for a new palette. Bouchard worked on hue, lightness, and saturation to make the colours more vibrant without affecting readability and comfort. Right now, the new method and palette are still being tested but it's hoped the colours can be applied to folder icons too.