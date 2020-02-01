Devices: Congatec, MSC, RISC-V
-
Congatec conga-SMC1 3.5″ Carrier Board is Designed for NXP i.MX8 SMARC Modules
Last year, Congatec introduced SMARC 2.0 compliant systems-on-modules based on NXP i.MX 8, i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano processors, together with Conga-SEVAL carrier board designed for evaluation and early software development, but is not suitable for deployment in the field.
The company has now unveiled a standard 3.5″ carrier board – conga-SMC1 – that takes any of the company’s i.MX8 SMAC modules, in order to help their customers bring products faster to market thanks to a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) board.
-
9th Gen module debuts new COM-HPC edge server spec
MSC unveiled the first module based on the 800-pin COM-HPC edge server standard with a Linux-ready, Intel 9th Gen equipped “MSC HCC-CFLS” that adopts the COM-HPC/Client spec. Adlink revealed a proof-of-concept module using the larger COM-HPC/Server variant.
-
Sipeed M1n is a $10 M.2 Module based on K210 RISC-V AI Processor
Kendryte K210 is a RISC-V processor with AI accelerator found in boards such as Maixduino, Grove AI HAT, or HuskyLens among others, and enabling low-cost, low power AI applications such as face detection or object recognition.
You can now add Kendryte K210 AI accelerator to any board or computer with M.2 socket or USB-C port thanks to Sipeed M1n M.2 module that also comes with an M.2 to USB-C adapter.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 652 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Wildermyth and Steam
Linux Mint to get local network sharing tool and new theme colours
Over the weekend, the Linux Mint project announced that it has updated the theme colours in its default Mint-Y theme and that it's working on a local network file sharing tool. Linux Mint 20 is the next release due that's expected to become available around May or June. In its February update, Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, said that Sebastien Bouchard has reviewed the colours used in the Mint-Y theme and has come up with a new method and proposal for a new palette. Bouchard worked on hue, lightness, and saturation to make the colours more vibrant without affecting readability and comfort. Right now, the new method and palette are still being tested but it's hoped the colours can be applied to folder icons too.
Creating real-time ready systems with ACRN and Ubuntu
At Embedded World 2020, we showed Ubuntu running in parallel with the real-time OS Zephyr, on top of ACRN. Zephyr is an RTOS developed under the Linux Foundation umbrella and backed by industry leaders like Intel, NXP and Linaro. It supports a wide range of hardware, from MCUs to x86 boards. For the demo, we use an Intel NUC where we reserve a core and a small amount of memory for Zephyr. Ubuntu 18.04 then uses the rest of the systems resources. ACRN takes control of the system on boot and then starts Zephyr and Ubuntu. We show how Zephyr is able to perform calculations at a constant rate, unaffected by the additional Ubuntu payload. Isolation of the two operating systems is guaranteed as fatal events on one OS do not affect the other, which shows the readiness for safety-critical systems. Also: Anbox Cloud – An introduction
TeXstudio: Open-source LaTeX text editor for Linux
LaTeX is a handy document preparation system. For those of you who don’t know, it is a system in which you can specify the components of a document, without having to format it yourself. You can take the analogy of an HTML document, where you specify the headings and paragraphs with tags instead of having to modify the page or text. LaTeX is widely used to display text with mathematical notations. Since it is so important, there have to be programs dedicated to editing text files with LaTeX. We’re going to talk about one such program today, TeXstudio, which can be perceived as an IDE of sorts for LaTeX.
Recent comments
4 min 48 sec ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago