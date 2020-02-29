Servers: CloudScale365, Oracle, Kubernetes, Mirantis and More CloudScale365 Acquires Hosting Firm EApps To Spread Linux Services The acquisition expands CloudScale365’s solutions portfolio with the technology and staff to provide services in a “Linux cloud” to companies of any size, said the firm.

Oracle Announces Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform Oracle today announced the availability of the Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform. At the core is Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science, helping enterprises to collaboratively build, train, manage and deploy machine learning models to increase the success of data science projects. Unlike other data science products that focus on individual data scientists, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science helps improve the effectiveness of data science teams with capabilities like shared projects, model catalogs, team security policies, reproducibility and auditability. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science automatically selects the most optimal training datasets through AutoML algorithm selection and tuning, model evaluation and model explanation.

Oracle Launches Cloud Data Science Platform Unlike other data science products that focus on individual data scientists, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science is said to help improve the effectiveness of data science teams with capabilities like shared projects, model catalogs, team security policies, reproducibility and auditability. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science automatically selects the most optimal training datasets through AutoML algorithm selection and tuning, model evaluation and model explanation.

[Older] High Performance Object Storage, Kubernetes + Why You Can't Containerize a Storage Appliance There are two forces that are fundamentally remaking the technology landscape today. One is Kubernetes and the other is high performance Object Storage. They are powering (or are shaped by, depending on your perspective) modern, data-rich applications that include AI/ML and application logs. Either way, modern applications need Kubernetes and Object Storage and Kubernetes and Object Storage owe their rise in part to these same modern applications.

Mirantis gros fromage quits to start new 'private LTE' biz on open-access spectrum The co-founder of Kubernetes cloud outfit Mirantis, Boris Renski, has left the business to start a new venture focused on 5G-based "private LTE" campus networks. Speaking to The Register about his move, Renski explained a little about the technology and his decision to take a punt on it. At the heart of his move is the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), which, despite the name, has nothing to do with truckers bellowing "ten-four, good buddy" at each other. Instead it is an open-access chunk of spectrum freshly reallocated from military uses to civilians, around the 3.5GHz band.

Spotify Open-Sources Terraform Module for Kubeflow ML Pipelines Spotify has open-sourced their Terraform module for running machine-learning pipeline software Kubeflow on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). By switching their in-house ML platform to Kubeflow, Spotify engineers have achieved faster time to production and are producing 7x more experiments than on the previous platform. In a recent blog post, Spotify's product manager Josh Baer and ML engineer Samuel Ngahane described Spotify's "Paved Road" for machine learning: "an opinionated set of products and configurations to deploy an end-to-end machine learning solution using our recommended infrastructure." By adopting these standards, Spotify's machine learning engineers no longer need to build or maintain infrastructure and instead can focus on their ML experiments. Since launching the platform in mid-2019, about 100 internal users have adopted it and run up to 18,000 experiments.

Benefits of Kubernetes on bare metal cloud infrastructure Bare metal cloud infrastructure is being introduced to run 5G applications in containers. This is a natural development of the shift the industry is going through from virtualized network functions to cloud native applications. But what are the benefits of running Kubernetes on a bare metal cloud infrastructure compared to a virtualized infrastructure? [...] Let’s start with a brief recap on cloud native and CNCF – Cloud Native Computing Foundation. With the introduction of 5G, new use cases drive the need for designing applications based on containers and service-based architecture to address some technology gaps associated with virtualization. The most important technology gaps involve smoother software upgrades, automation and the realization of a CI/CD software pipeline to end customers. In the center of cloud native technology development is CNCF, an open source community driving the adoption of the cloud native paradigm across industries by fostering collaboration between the industry’s top developers, end users and vendors. Since CNCF is such a huge community, the focus on the telecom industry has been limited. But now with the formation of the Telecom User Group (A Special Interest Group) within CNCF, Ericsson has taken a leading role in telecom related discussions in the community.

Devices: Congatec, MSC, RISC-V Congatec conga-SMC1 3.5″ Carrier Board is Designed for NXP i.MX8 SMARC Modules Last year, Congatec introduced SMARC 2.0 compliant systems-on-modules based on NXP i.MX 8, i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano processors, together with Conga-SEVAL carrier board designed for evaluation and early software development, but is not suitable for deployment in the field. The company has now unveiled a standard 3.5″ carrier board – conga-SMC1 – that takes any of the company’s i.MX8 SMAC modules, in order to help their customers bring products faster to market thanks to a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) board.

9th Gen module debuts new COM-HPC edge server spec MSC unveiled the first module based on the 800-pin COM-HPC edge server standard with a Linux-ready, Intel 9th Gen equipped “MSC HCC-CFLS” that adopts the COM-HPC/Client spec. Adlink revealed a proof-of-concept module using the larger COM-HPC/Server variant.

Sipeed M1n is a $10 M.2 Module based on K210 RISC-V AI Processor Kendryte K210 is a RISC-V processor with AI accelerator found in boards such as Maixduino, Grove AI HAT, or HuskyLens among others, and enabling low-cost, low power AI applications such as face detection or object recognition. You can now add Kendryte K210 AI accelerator to any board or computer with M.2 socket or USB-C port thanks to Sipeed M1n M.2 module that also comes with an M.2 to USB-C adapter.