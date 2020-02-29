Linux Foundation Publishes Puff Pieces While Its Certificate Blunder Quietly Takes Shape
Because my family couldn’t afford tuition, I couldn’t pursue my true interest Computer Science and, instead, studied Metallurgical Engineering — a field that I had absolutely no interest in.
As I waited in line for the interview with an Iron extraction company, millions of thoughts running through my mind:
“Will be able to work in a field with no interest for my entire life?”,
“Will I be happy and satisfied here?”
“Is this opportunity big enough for the ambitions I have?”, “Has fortune done justice to all the sleepless nights of mine?”.
There was a part of me that kept asking whether this is what I wanted to do.
The very next moment, I left the line and went back to my room, skipping my interview.
After doing a lot of research for the next two days, I came to know about Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a program run by Google where students make contributions to open source software in return for recognition in the technology industry. I had 6 months in hand, for the only chance of getting selected in GSoC and steering my career path into software engineering.
Free HTTPS tool Let’s Encrypt yesterday announced it has issued its billionth certificate, in what it claims to be a milestone for user privacy and security.
Backed by the non-profit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), the initiative has good reason to make such claims, having made what was once a complex and expensive process — registering and managing TLS certificates — free and easy.
In a blog post from executive director, Josh Aas, and VP of comms, Sarah Gran, the two revealed how HTTPS page loads have risen from 58% of the global total in 2017 to 81%, and even higher (91%) in the US.
“When you combine ease of use with incentives, that’s when adoption really takes off. Since 2017 browsers have started requiring HTTPS for more features, and they’ve greatly improved the ways in which they communicate to their users about the risks of not using HTTPS,” they explained.
Last week was a big one for non-profit digital certificate project Let’s Encrypt – it issued its billionth certificate. It’s a symbolic milestone that shows how important this free certificate service has become to web users.
Publicly announced in November 2014, Let’s Encrypt offers TLS certificates for free. These certificates are integral to the encryption used by HTTPS websites.
HTTPS is HTTP that uses the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol for privacy and authentication. Your browser uses it to be confident that you’re not visiting an evil website that’s impersonating your real destination using a DNS spoofing attack. It also encrypts the information passing between your browser and the web server so that someone who can snoop on your traffic still can’t tell what you’re doing.
Popular free certificate authority Let’s Encrypt said it will revoke 3 million Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates Wednesday, because of a Certificate Authority Authorization (CAA) bug. The move could mean that millions of websites and machine identities that rely on those certificates to protect sensitive data flow could be identified as insecure, or rendered unavailable.
Certificate users contacted by Threatpost said they were notified of the revocation Tuesday and given 24 hours to resolve the issue. Certificates will be revoked March 4, 9:00 p.m. EST.
“I manage 200 domains across 20 servers and have until the end of the day to fix the problem,” said Mark Engelhardt, IT consultant with Intuitive Engineering, in Montpelier, Vt. “Let’s Encrypt did not handle this in an ideal fashion at all.”
On Wednesday, March 4, Let's Encrypt – the free, automated digital certificate authority – will briefly become Let's Revoke, to undo the issuance of more than three million flawed HTTPS certs.
In a post to the service's online forum on Saturday, Jacob Hoffman-Andrews, senior staff technologist at the EFF, said a bug had been found in the code for Boulder, Let's Encrypt's automated certificate management environment.
Boulder checks Certificate Authority Authorization (CAA) records to ensure that a Let's Encrypt subscriber controls the domain names for which they are requesting HTTPS certificates. The bug, introduced on July 25, 2019, was an error in the way the tool's Go code iterated over the domain names.
Some well-known websites could stop functioning properly on Wednesday, 4 March, after a bug was found in the digital certificates used to secure them.
The organisation that issues the certificates revealed that three million need to be immediately revoked.
Visitors to affected sites will be greeted with an alert warning them the site is insecure.
One expert said the issue could result in a "loss of trust".
The internet security research group (ISRG) is the non-profit organisation behind the project, Let's Encrypt, and last month celebrated issuing its billionth certificate.
The project has some high-profile backers, including Cisco, Facebook and Google, and is widely credited as one of the driving forces behind businesses securing their websites.
In a notification email to its clients, the organisation said: "We recently discovered a bug in the Let's Encrypt certificate authority code.
"Unfortunately, this means we need to revoke the certificates that were affected by this bug, which includes one or more of your certificates. To avoid disruption, you'll need to renew and replace your affected certificate(s) by Wednesday, March 4, 2020. We sincerely apologise for the issue."
[...]
He said that while it had "responsibly" revealed the bug, its clients faced uncertainty.
"Nobody knows how they will deal with it. Businesses will have to apply for a new certificate so there could be an interruption to services which will result in a loss of trust. Users will experience websites that say they have a security problem."
While the organisation has issued a list of the certificate numbers, it has not made public the names behind them but Prof Woodward said it would probably affect "well-known" websites.
Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit certificate authority that provides X.509 certificates for Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption free of cost. The TLS certificate is valid for 90 days only. However, Due to the bug, they need to revoke many (read as “certain”) Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL certificates. Let us see how to find out if you are affected by this bug and how you can fix it to avoid any problems with your TLS/SSL certificates.
The revocations start on 04 March 2020, and you need to renew your certificate before that; otherwise, your visitors will get an error about Invalid and expired/revoked certificate error.
Security Updates, Freexian's Debian LTS Initiative, and Keeping Kali Linux on Top
Security updates have been issued by Debian (linux-4.9, proftpd-dfsg, rrdtool, and zsh), Fedora (kernel), openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, mariadb, and ppp), Red Hat (kernel, qemu-kvm, qemu-kvm-ma, and ruby), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (kernel, libpng16, ovmf, python-aws-sam-translator, python-boto3, python-botocore, python-cfn-lint, python-jsonschema, python-nose2, python-parameterized, python-pathlib2, python-pytest-cov, python-requests, python-s3transfer, and python36), and Ubuntu (libpam-radius-auth, OpenSMTPD, and ppp).
I was assigned 20 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and worked 19.25 hours this month, so I will carry over 0.75 hours to March.
I prepared and, after review, released Linux 3.16.82. I then rebased the Debian package onto that, but haven't yet sent a request for testing. I have started preparing and testing the next update to Linux 3.16.
If offense is the best defense, then penetration tests are the ultimate indicator of an organization’s security posture.
And as companies around the world look to bolster their cyber resilience by proactively asking security pros to test their systems for vulnerabilities, this has underscored the need for companies like Offensive Security.
Founded in 2006, Offensive Security offers a range of ethical hacking certification courses, while also funding and maintaining Kali Linux, the popular Debian-based Linux distribution designed for digital forensics and pen testers.
The Daily Swig caught up with Ning Wang, Offensive Security’s CEO since January 2019, to find out about her eventful first year at the helm.
Wang, who has a physics PhD and joined the company from bug bounty platform HackerOne, also discusses the recent update to Kali Linux, countering improvements in defensive tools, and dispelling myths around what it means to be a ‘hacker’.
Programming: Vala, AWK, Python and Perl
There is a case when you wish to use a custom widget, when you use the same set of widgets to handle data. When you create a Gtk.ListBoxRow you have to attach to it a Gtk.Widget, in that case, should be easiest if you just do
var w = new MyWidget ();
w.data = data;
Second line, sets your data to the widget’s data property, so the class initialize the UI with the provided data.
In other case, you have a Widget you can re-use in different parts of the UI, maybe showed up in a popup window. This is the process you can use to create such a widget.
Moving averages can be used to smooth out some of the variation in a data series. The chart below shows the monthly average prices of West Texas intermediate crude oil over a 5-year period. The black line connects raw data points, and the (smoother) red line connects averages of every 5-month period, plotted at the middle month of the 5.
A view is a chunk of code that receives an HTTP request and returns an HTTP response. Views describe Django’s entire purpose: to respond to requests made to an application on the internet.
You might notice that I’m a bit vague about “chunk of code.” That was deliberate. The reason is because views come in multiple forms. To call views functions would only be part of the story. To call them classes would be a different chapter in the story.
Even if I attempted to call views callables, I still would not portray them accurately because of the ways that certain types of views get plugged into a Django app.
Let’s start with functions since I think they are the gentlest introduction to views.
In this short Python Pandas tutorial, we will learn how to convert a Pandas dataframe to a NumPy array. Specifically, we will learn how easy it is to transform a dataframe to an array using the two methods values and to_numpy, respectively. Furthermore, we will also learn how to import data from an Excel file and change this data to an array.
Now, if we want to carry out some high-level mathematical functions using the NumPy package, we may need to change the dataframe to a 2-d NumPy array.
I think in my last post I said this is going to be a very short series well I think I am wrong on that count.
When I last posted on the Kinesis 'SubscribeToShard' action I discovered that it is returning a 'application/vnd.amazon.eventstream' and that lead me down a very deep rabbit hole that got me well sidetracked.
Well to start out I had to figure out what AWS was returning when it was sending 'vnd.amason.eventstream' I eventually found that here Event Stream Encoding
Ok time to take the way-back machine to my first play-dates with computers, assembling GIS data from an Amdahl mainframe that was spooling a 9inch tape directly to my Unitron 2000
-
The acquisition expands CloudScale365’s solutions portfolio with the technology and staff to provide services in a “Linux cloud” to companies of any size, said the firm.
-
Oracle today announced the availability of the Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform. At the core is Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science, helping enterprises to collaboratively build, train, manage and deploy machine learning models to increase the success of data science projects. Unlike other data science products that focus on individual data scientists, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science helps improve the effectiveness of data science teams with capabilities like shared projects, model catalogs, team security policies, reproducibility and auditability. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science automatically selects the most optimal training datasets through AutoML algorithm selection and tuning, model evaluation and model explanation.
-
Unlike other data science products that focus on individual data scientists, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science is said to help improve the effectiveness of data science teams with capabilities like shared projects, model catalogs, team security policies, reproducibility and auditability. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science automatically selects the most optimal training datasets through AutoML algorithm selection and tuning, model evaluation and model explanation.
-
There are two forces that are fundamentally remaking the technology landscape today. One is Kubernetes and the other is high performance Object Storage. They are powering (or are shaped by, depending on your perspective) modern, data-rich applications that include AI/ML and application logs. Either way, modern applications need Kubernetes and Object Storage and Kubernetes and Object Storage owe their rise in part to these same modern applications.
-
The co-founder of Kubernetes cloud outfit Mirantis, Boris Renski, has left the business to start a new venture focused on 5G-based "private LTE" campus networks.
Speaking to The Register about his move, Renski explained a little about the technology and his decision to take a punt on it.
At the heart of his move is the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), which, despite the name, has nothing to do with truckers bellowing "ten-four, good buddy" at each other. Instead it is an open-access chunk of spectrum freshly reallocated from military uses to civilians, around the 3.5GHz band.
-
Spotify has open-sourced their Terraform module for running machine-learning pipeline software Kubeflow on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). By switching their in-house ML platform to Kubeflow, Spotify engineers have achieved faster time to production and are producing 7x more experiments than on the previous platform.
In a recent blog post, Spotify's product manager Josh Baer and ML engineer Samuel Ngahane described Spotify's "Paved Road" for machine learning: "an opinionated set of products and configurations to deploy an end-to-end machine learning solution using our recommended infrastructure." By adopting these standards, Spotify's machine learning engineers no longer need to build or maintain infrastructure and instead can focus on their ML experiments. Since launching the platform in mid-2019, about 100 internal users have adopted it and run up to 18,000 experiments.
-
Bare metal cloud infrastructure is being introduced to run 5G applications in containers. This is a natural development of the shift the industry is going through from virtualized network functions to cloud native applications. But what are the benefits of running Kubernetes on a bare metal cloud infrastructure compared to a virtualized infrastructure?
[...]
Let’s start with a brief recap on cloud native and CNCF – Cloud Native Computing Foundation. With the introduction of 5G, new use cases drive the need for designing applications based on containers and service-based architecture to address some technology gaps associated with virtualization. The most important technology gaps involve smoother software upgrades, automation and the realization of a CI/CD software pipeline to end customers.
In the center of cloud native technology development is CNCF, an open source community driving the adoption of the cloud native paradigm across industries by fostering collaboration between the industry’s top developers, end users and vendors. Since CNCF is such a huge community, the focus on the telecom industry has been limited. But now with the formation of the Telecom User Group (A Special Interest Group) within CNCF, Ericsson has taken a leading role in telecom related discussions in the community.
