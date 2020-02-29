How open source can sustain your reading habits
Reading about technology often can build up your career. I recently shared, on Valentine's Day, how I read (what some would say is) too many books. I used to have a hard copy library that actually consumed two rooms in my house until my husband moved in. He respectfully requested space for, you know, people, and I considered a shift toward digital.
I still take up a lot of room, but now it's limited to a digital format between e-readers and my audiobook collection. I now own three e-readers, which I organize by the subject of the book, and store audiobooks across multiple devices. With that adjustment, I was able to shift my rooms of books to a mostly digital format, except for some personal favorites, pocket guides, and cookbooks.
So what makes all this reading worthwhile in an age where you can search and immediately find a site full of resources?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 718 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How open source can sustain your reading habits
Reading about technology often can build up your career. I recently shared, on Valentine's Day, how I read (what some would say is) too many books. I used to have a hard copy library that actually consumed two rooms in my house until my husband moved in. He respectfully requested space for, you know, people, and I considered a shift toward digital. I still take up a lot of room, but now it's limited to a digital format between e-readers and my audiobook collection. I now own three e-readers, which I organize by the subject of the book, and store audiobooks across multiple devices. With that adjustment, I was able to shift my rooms of books to a mostly digital format, except for some personal favorites, pocket guides, and cookbooks. So what makes all this reading worthwhile in an age where you can search and immediately find a site full of resources?
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – News – Week 19
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news. For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.
today's leftovers
Red Hat: Fedora, Systemd and Staff's Articles
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago