Reading about technology often can build up your career. I recently shared, on Valentine's Day, how I read (what some would say is) too many books. I used to have a hard copy library that actually consumed two rooms in my house until my husband moved in. He respectfully requested space for, you know, people, and I considered a shift toward digital.
I still take up a lot of room, but now it's limited to a digital format between e-readers and my audiobook collection. I now own three e-readers, which I organize by the subject of the book, and store audiobooks across multiple devices. With that adjustment, I was able to shift my rooms of books to a mostly digital format, except for some personal favorites, pocket guides, and cookbooks.
So what makes all this reading worthwhile in an age where you can search and immediately find a site full of resources?
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – News – Week 19
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.
A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news.
For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.
I have the need to restore my okular tab setup on restart, since I often have quite a lot of pdfs open to view at the same time. Unfortunately, the current okular doesn’t provide this feature. There is a merge request by one of the main authors of okular, but it doesn’t work for me in a stand-alone setup, that is not running KDE but only Okular. I developed a much simpler fix for the restoration problem (because most of the code is already there!), see this merge request, which – although not perfect for sure – does the trick for me.
Melissa Di Donato, CEO of open source software company SUSE, was at a tech summit recently where every other attendee was an executive from a proprietary, closed-source software company.
"They were all talking about the importance of crowd-sourcing, of community building, so I raised my hand and said: 'Wait a minute – are you aware there is a whole world out there and it's called open source? Do you even know what open source is?'"
The future of open source licences is changing [Ed: Asking Microsoft and companies connected to it, such as OpenLogic and WhiteSource, about FOSS licences in order to promote the anti-copyleft agenda. Microsoft created an extensive framework and network of proxies to smear and mislead about the GPL for well over a decade. The article includes another one of them, WhiteSource. There's also Black Duck, which was created by a Microsoft marketing person to attack the GPL. As for OpenLogic, Stormy Peters worked there before working directly for Microsoft. Guess who founded/ran OpenLogic...]
A formal working group has now commenced to create this analytic rendering API which they are calling ANARI. The ANARI API will be focused on having an industry standard around data visualizations and is one step above Khronos' graphics APIs like Vulkan and OpenGL. ANARI will be focused on data presentation and similar in nature to the vendor-specific NVIDIA VisRTX and Intel OSPRay.
Red Hat: Fedora, Systemd and Staff's Articles
The month of February was a very busy month for the CPE AAA team and community contributors working on this initiative. Great progress was made in the development phase of the AAA: FAS replacement build. Sprint 2 and 3 resulted in the completion of multiple user stories which added user functionality to join groups, change email address and password, disable account, database access along with putting a mapping solution in place for users moving from the current FAS to the new FAS (potential name incoming!). We also came to the end of developing our wireframes and mapping our user experience flow. Unit tests were carried out regarding password controller and the current codebase.
We received great support from the wider CPE team as well as Patrick Uiterwijk to allow us progress with user stories by gaining permissions and merging PR’s for the integration of CentOS CI. Christian Heimes assisted us greatly with sharing his knowledge regarding FREE IPA and answered numerous questions to allow us to move forward.
Sprint 4 began on Thursday the 20th of February. This sprint will focus on development tasks which will include working on FAS Json, Free IPA, API, Fedora Messaging integration, continuous deployment to stage environment, developing a secure coding tool to ensure code adheres to best practice, as well as continuing working on user functionality user stories. Please see our GitHub board to view current activity.
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started. On Wednesday, March 4, we’ll test Fedora IoT.
As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers.
Released one month ago was systemd 245 RC1 while now a second release candidate is available. Systemd 245 stable should be shipping in the near future as well in order to make some of the spring Linux distribution releases like Fedora 32.
Systemd 245 is a big release with introducing the new (and optional) systemd-homed for reinventing Linux home directories with modern features, systemd-repart as a declarative repartitioner for GPT partition tables, various systemd-networkd additions, systemd-growfs can now grow XFS partitions, YubiKeys support within systemd-cryptsetup, and a variety of other improvements.
