Games: Google Stadia, OpenRA, Valve, Counter-Strike, Lair of the Clockwork God, Newfound Shores, End of the Sun, Served!
Google Stadia Lacks Games In Its Library, Isn't Shelling Out For New Games
This Google Stadia thing is starting to move into full on failure to launch territory. If you're unfamiliar with the Stadia product, it was pitched by Google as essentially the end of console gaming. Something like trying for "the Netflix of gaming" moniker, the idea is that Google would stream games for a monthly fee, freeing gamers from the need of having dedicated gaming hardware in their homes. The initial launch of the product was met with a public mostly uninterested in or skeptical of the service. Add to all of that the problems the platform had accepting new gamers, what looks like very real resolution issues with how games are delivered visually, and Stadia's problems getting gamers to "buy in" to the platform more recently, and it's all looking to be something of a disaster.
OpenRA for classic Red Alert and Command & Conquer has a new test build up
Dune 2000, Red Alert, Command & Conquer - all classics and all playable on Linux with the cross-platform open source OpenRA.
Yesterday, a brand new test release went up that we actually spoke about in a previous article. It brings in an overhaul to the rendering engine, to make more modern features possible. It was a special experimental build before but now they're getting everyone in to test.
A new Steam Client Beta is up, fixing some annoyances for Linux users
Valve have released a fresh update to Steam for those of you testing out the Beta, and with it comes some fixes for annoyances.
For Steam Play, there was a 'race condition' that could cause some games run through Proton to end up redownloading. Very annoying, good to see it fixed.
With the Linux version of Steam, they've also now disabled the CEF keyring integration by default as it was causing prompts to come up for both GNOME and KDE desktops to ask for a password. An issue that has been around since last year that should hopefully now be solved. You can enable it manually using "-enable-keyring" as a launch option for Steam if you really need it.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Operation Shattered Web will end on March 30
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gained a lot of new stuff for Operation Shattered Web, including the Battle Pass system and it's all coming to an end this month.
Yesterday, Valve put up all the missions for Week 16 of the Battle Pass and announced on the official blog that Operation Shattered Web will officially end on March 30. This new set of missions also includes a new co-op Strike mission tasking players with finding and eliminating "Franz Kriegeld". Additionally, Valve will also be giving out "Diamond Operation Coins to users who have completed 100 missions".
The latest update might also help performance, Valve said "Materials now store an internal parameter precache to reduce the need for disk access during gameplay".
Lair of the Clockwork God blends an adventure game with a platformer - now out on Linux
After a brief Beta test, Lair of the Clockwork God which blends gameplay between a point and click adventure with a platform from Size Five Games is now officially available on Linux.
This is the first game they've really made official on Linux, so it's awesome to see. Not only that, Lair of the Clockwork God comes with a free prequel Visual Novel 'Devil's Kiss' too so you're getting a two-for-one here.
In Lair of the Clockwork God you switch between two characters, using their unique abilities to help each other progress through in a race-against-time effort to stop all the Apocalypses happening simultaneously. You will "solve classic point-and-click style puzzles as Ben to create unique upgrade items for Dan, so he can jump higher, run faster and blast away at everything with a shiny new gun. Then, run and jump as Dan to unlock new areas and exciting new puzzles for Ben!".
Godhood from Abbey Games has the 'biggest update yet' with Newfound Shores out now
As Abbey Games work to improve their crowdfunded religion building auto-battler 'Godhood', they just released the Newfound Shores update they claim is the biggest yet.
With this update they said "we made huge improvements to the game and how it plays" as they were previously "not meeting the bar we set ourselves out to achieve" so now it should have a much more fun foundation to it. There's now multiple islands to explore, there's a new Generosity commandment you can spread, an improved tutorial, new music, a lot more and "better" upgrades available, development trees are more balanced and have more options, a better time/turn system that gives you a fixed number of actions between turns, better city management and the list goes on—it's massive and really game changing.
The End of the Sun, an upcoming adventure with a Slavic fantasy world has a new teaser
The End of the Sun is very pretty looking first-person exploration and adventure game set in the world of Slavic rites, beliefs, legends, and their everyday life. A story inspired primarily by Slavic mythology and legends, they said that the game "is inspired by both adventure and exploration games with unorthodox riddles to solve, but the story-line is in the first place here".
Currently in development with a Linux version firmly planned, the team has already spent almost three years working on it and they're planning to launch a Kickstarter campaign sometime soon.
Served! - the top-down racing game with a culinary theme is out now
Giving a whole new meaning to fast food, Served! is a racing game with a culinary theme and it's out now.
This is the kind of ridiculous laugh-out-loud fun you need to have someone with you for. While it does have a very short single-player against the AI for each character, the real fun is playing with another. You get to race around restaurants throwing rice across the floor, whacking someone with a great big spoon or perhaps throwing your lid.
