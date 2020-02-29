Valve have released a fresh update to Steam for those of you testing out the Beta, and with it comes some fixes for annoyances.

For Steam Play, there was a 'race condition' that could cause some games run through Proton to end up redownloading. Very annoying, good to see it fixed.

With the Linux version of Steam, they've also now disabled the CEF keyring integration by default as it was causing prompts to come up for both GNOME and KDE desktops to ask for a password. An issue that has been around since last year that should hopefully now be solved. You can enable it manually using "-enable-keyring" as a launch option for Steam if you really need it.