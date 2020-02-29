Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Plasma, VIM, Wireshark update in Tumbleweed

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of March 2020 04:22:40 PM Filed under
SUSE

A total of five openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released this week that provided updates for YaST, KDE’s Long Term Support version of Plasma and the open source printing system CUPS.

The latest snapshot, 20200301, updated a few libraries like libstorage-ng, which updated to version 4.2.65; the low-level storage library’s newer version added support for btrfs RAID1C, added being and end functions to ProbeCallbacks, and updated translations. The update of libyui to 3.9.3 removed obsolete RPM group tags. A check to make sure the network is working before starting the initialization scripts was made with the autoyast2 4.2.28 update. Support was added for IBM’s S390 secure boot with the yast2-firstboot package update. The update of yast2 4.2.67 made a change to show capable modules in the control center for Windows Subsystem for Linux and a jump from yast2-network 4.2.47 to 4.2.58 added a class to represent NTP servers. The snapshot is currently trending at a stable rating of 98, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

OpenSnitch Linux Application Firewall Fork With Improvements And Bug Fixes

OpenSnitch, an application firewall for Linux, is no longer under active development. This didn't mean it was the end for this project though, because Gustavo forked it about 8 months ago, and has been constantly improving it since. Read more

Android Leftovers

XAMPP 7.1.33 Released With Many New Bugs Fixes and Features!

XAMPP 7.1.33 Released: XAMPP is an open-source application, is developed by Apache Friends Organization. XAMPP application is an open-source web server solution stack. This application can be installed to your system and which allows you to run the test server as “LocalHost” server. XAMPP supports basic add-ons such as “WordPress and Joomla“. Now the team announced that the latest version of XAMPP 7.1.33 has been released with many new essential features and bug fixes. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6