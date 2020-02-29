Allan Day: Settings UX testing for GNOME 3.36
A little while ago, I wrote about using data-driven design approaches in GNOME. For the 3.36 development cycle we successfully used one these techniques to improve the Settings app, and I wanted to share the story of what we did, and how the testing we’ve conducted is feeding into the GNOME user experience.
The inspiration for the testing initiative came from several sources of feedback. A number of our own contributors had complained that, in the Settings app, they struggled to remember which settings were in each of the two sub-sections (called Devices and Details). Then, last GUADEC, Deb Nicholson ran a SpinachCon (a kind of usability testing event) and a number people were observed having trouble finding some of the settings, particularly the Date & Time settings.
Suspecting that there might be an issue around settings navigation, we experimented with some ideas for how the structure of the Settings app could be improved.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 648 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago