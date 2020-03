Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of March 2020 05:08:48 PM

Someone may say that I am main reason why CirrOS project does releases.

In 2016 I got task at Linaro to get it running on AArch64. More details are in my blog post ‘my work on changing CirrOS images’. Result was 0.4.0 release.

Last year I got another task at Linaro. So we released 0.5.0 version today.

[...]

Yesterday Scott created 0.5.0 tag and CI built all release images. Then I wrote release notes (based on ones from pre-releases). Kolla project got patch to move to use new version.