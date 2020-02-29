OpenSnitch Linux Application Firewall Fork With Improvements And Bug Fixes
OpenSnitch, an application firewall for Linux, is no longer under active development. This didn't mean it was the end for this project though, because Gustavo forked it about 8 months ago, and has been constantly improving it since.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 683 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago