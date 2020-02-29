Google, for their upcoming Fuchsia operating system, has reviewed several programming languages. A summary was posted as a markdown document on their GoogleSource Git. It outlines how C, C++, Dart, Rust, Go, and Python will (or will not) be supported in the new operating system.

Usage is broken down into two components: “Fuchsia Platform Source Tree” and “End-developers”. If a programming language is supported for the Fuchsia Platform Source Tree, then it can be integrated into fuchsia.googlesource.com. If it is supported for end-developers, then the SDK contains tools that enable it. Google has more control over code that enters their source tree, so they can introduce other languages without worrying about supporting it as a first-class citizen with their public SDK.