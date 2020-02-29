Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of March 2020 05:47:13 PM

VirtualBox is one of the most popular virtualization programs out there. It comes packed with a lot of powerful features and is a free open source program under the GNU General Public License. But while VirtualBox is fantastic, it isn’t the only virtual machine option out there. Anyone who’s looking for something different should check out these top 5 VirtualBox alternatives for Linux.

Virtual machine software or virtualization is a popular way for businesses and individual users to run different operating systems on their hardware. Many companies use virtualization to save money by being able to run and test different systems on a single computer. The technology is as useful for those at home. For example, people like to use virtualization to test out new software without corrupting the system.

But you can’t install every virtualization program on every operating system (host system). Some of the options listed here aren’t only for Linux. You can run them on macOS or PCs with Windows systems installed as well. But all the options mentioned below will definitely work on Linux.

