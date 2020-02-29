Language Selection

Top 5 VirtualBox Alternatives for Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of March 2020 05:47:13 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Software

VirtualBox is one of the most popular virtualization programs out there. It comes packed with a lot of powerful features and is a free open source program under the GNU General Public License. But while VirtualBox is fantastic, it isn’t the only virtual machine option out there. Anyone who’s looking for something different should check out these top 5 VirtualBox alternatives for Linux.

Virtual machine software or virtualization is a popular way for businesses and individual users to run different operating systems on their hardware. Many companies use virtualization to save money by being able to run and test different systems on a single computer. The technology is as useful for those at home. For example, people like to use virtualization to test out new software without corrupting the system.

But you can’t install every virtualization program on every operating system (host system). Some of the options listed here aren’t only for Linux. You can run them on macOS or PCs with Windows systems installed as well. But all the options mentioned below will definitely work on Linux.

More in Tux Machines

OpenSnitch Linux Application Firewall Fork With Improvements And Bug Fixes

OpenSnitch, an application firewall for Linux, is no longer under active development. This didn't mean it was the end for this project though, because Gustavo forked it about 8 months ago, and has been constantly improving it since. Read more

Android Leftovers

XAMPP 7.1.33 Released With Many New Bugs Fixes and Features!

XAMPP 7.1.33 Released: XAMPP is an open-source application, is developed by Apache Friends Organization. XAMPP application is an open-source web server solution stack. This application can be installed to your system and which allows you to run the test server as “LocalHost” server. XAMPP supports basic add-ons such as “WordPress and Joomla“. Now the team announced that the latest version of XAMPP 7.1.33 has been released with many new essential features and bug fixes. Read more

