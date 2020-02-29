Tar is a great utility that is used for collecting multiple files in a single archive. This file is often called a ‘tarball.’ Today, we are going to tell you about the different things you can do with tarballs using the tar command, with practical examples. Tar is mostly used for packaging applications and their binaries for raw installation that would work on any system, rather than base specific formats like DEB, RPM or AUR packages. Other than that, tar is also quite an efficient format for creating backups.

Programming: CURL, PHP, Simple Systems, Fuchsia and Python CURL 7.69.0 SSH++ AND TLS– There has been 56 days since the previous release. As always, download the latest version over at curl.haxx.se. Perhaps the best news this time is the complete lack of any reported (or fixed) security issues?

12 Best Udemy Courses for PHP Beginners in 2020 PHP is a general-purpose, open-source scripting language that is so popular it almost never needs an introduction. Its name, PHP, was an acronym for Personal Home Pages but now stands for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor, and it is designed for creating interactive and dynamic web pages with its running environment being a server. Following in the tradition of bringing you the highest-rated tutorial courses from Udemy, a category under which we last published 18 Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020, here is a list of courses designed for PHP.

Simple Systems Have Less Downtime Complex ideas lead to complex implementations. If it takes too long to explain or grasp an idea, then its implementation will be complex, and it will take too long to fix when something inevitably breaks. For example, a proposed sales process that requires an hour-long presentation will be a nightmare to maintain, regardless of how clever it seems.

Approved Programming Languages for Google Fuchsia Google, for their upcoming Fuchsia operating system, has reviewed several programming languages. A summary was posted as a markdown document on their GoogleSource Git. It outlines how C, C++, Dart, Rust, Go, and Python will (or will not) be supported in the new operating system. Usage is broken down into two components: “Fuchsia Platform Source Tree” and “End-developers”. If a programming language is supported for the Fuchsia Platform Source Tree, then it can be integrated into fuchsia.googlesource.com. If it is supported for end-developers, then the SDK contains tools that enable it. Google has more control over code that enters their source tree, so they can introduce other languages without worrying about supporting it as a first-class citizen with their public SDK.

Spatial Data with Python - Operations! We did it. We’ve taken the first step towards our data analysis project. We know the fundamental concepts of geographical data and how to load, inspect and visualize data in our Python project. Let’s keep going. Remember the vector files we worked on in the first post? We have the limits of every country in the world (world_gdf) and the position of 1,509 volcanoes around the planet (volcanoes_gdf). In this post, we’ll be working with a shapefile containing 7,343 cities all over the world (cities_gdf), which you can download from Natural Earth (the simple version will suffice for this project). Let’s load the shapefiles into GeoDataFrames and take a quick look at the first rows to remember what they were about.

Alexa Python Development: Build and Deploy an Alexa Skill Smart home speakers were a novel idea just a couple of years ago. Today, they’ve become a central part of many people’s homes and offices and their adoption is only expected to grow. Among the most popular of these devices are those controlled by Amazon Alexa. In this tutorial, you’ll become an Alexa Python developer by deploying your own Alexa skill, an application that users will interact with using voice commands to Amazon Alexa devices.

Django security releases issued: 3.0.4, 2.2.11, and 1.11.29 In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 3.0.4, Django 2.2.11 and Django 1.11.29. These releases address the security issue detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.