Four-slot Raspberry Pi cluster board starts at $80
IPTerra’s “CloverPi” cluster board starts at $80 on Kickstarter, supporting up to 4x Raspberry Pi SBCs with power, switches, LEDs, and network headers for each plus a 5-port GbE switch with uplink port.
Most Raspberry Pi cluster kits we’ve seen support the Raspberry Pi Compute Module, such as Turing Pi’s $128, 7-board Turing Pi Clusterboard or MiniNodes’ $259 5 Node Raspberry Pi 3 CoM Carrier Board. There’s also Pimoroni’s, 4-board, $49 RPi Cluster HAT v2.3, which instead supports the Raspberry Pi Zero. Like BitScope’s Blade boards, IPTerra’s new CloverPi can cluster regular-sized Raspberry Pi boards.
