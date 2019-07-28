IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: OpenShift, Red Hat Summit, IBM+SUSE, Fedora 31 and More
This is the second part of a two-part blog series discussing software deployment options on OpenShift leveraging Helm and Operators. In the previous part we’ve discussed the general differences between the two technologies. In this blog we will specifically the advantages and disadvantages of deploying a Helm chart directly via the helm tooling or via an Operator.
Red Hat Summit is primarily about bringing together our customers and partners to help share practical IT insights and solutions to their computing problems. But, well, we're Red Hat. We also like to have a little fun with it and mix it up a little. Here's a few things about past Red Hat Summits you may not know, and you never know what might happen this year!
That was exactly the scenario here, IBM, SAP and SUSE have been long term collaboration partners, with a lot of communication and embedded knowledge across the 3 engineering and support teams. The three teams worked closely for a number of months to bring this process to the fruition.
I have upgraded my RX 560 to much more powerful 5600 XT. Thanks to 7nm technology, this beast draws 7W on idle and both fans are turned off similarly to my old 560 (4W idle) while it can deliver robust performance up to 160W after BIOS update (I have the launch model before AMD knew about NVidia price cuts).
The agile approach to software development relies on service virtualization to give each IT team autonomy. This approach removes blockages and allows autonomous teams to continue development activities without having to wait on anyone. That way, integration testing can commence as soon as teams start iterating/sprinting.
“the road to Hell is paved with good intentions” – and other news
These days the Free and Open Source Software community is seeing its theoretical foundations somewhat challenged. First, there are those who would like to see the official definition of Open Source changed so that it matches their marketing and lobbying needs. It is a rather complex issue here, on which I will likely write about some time in the future. There are also those who have a business model issue as (much) bigger companies seem happy to distribute their own, Open Source licensed software on their platform (read: cloud platforms) but do not necessarily enable an effective revenue sharing across the ecosystem. Next, there is a growing momentum towards what is sometimes referred to as “ethical” open source licenses. By inserting the compliance or adherence to more or less specific ethical norm, these licenses would supposedly force their recipients to accept these norms by using the software distributed under these licenses. In other words, if a license comes with the obligation for me or for my employer to comply with human rights, I can no longer use nor distribute the software if I know or suspect I’m not respecting the norms contained within the declaration of Human Rights as expressed by the United Nations.
Complying with human rights, however, may be the best case scenario here. Other cases include a general “Do No Evil” clause, which by definition is impossible to comply with. Practically, it disregards the abyss of “Evil” both individuals and corporations or governments are capable of doing to the point of being a metaphysical absurdity. In the case of the Human Rights clause, one would have to believe that it would be scrupulously followed by entities and people who are already in violation of human rights…
More troubling is the question of who sets what’s good and evil. In the case of human rights, there’s some loose consensus about its importance and about its moral values in countries that are mostly western and democratic. The rest of the world has many examples of daily, ongoing and continuous violations of human rights. In other words, ethical standards are important, but ethical standards work and can be enforced within organizations. Within Free and Open Source Software Licenses they raise troubling questions.
Enter the case of Eric S. Raymond (aka ESR). Eric S. Raymond, co-founder of the Open Source Initiative, the man who initially coined the terms “Open Source” and the author of the seminal “the Cathedral and the Bazaar” book, was discussing how he felt such ethical open source licenses were in direct violation with specific points of the Open Source Definition. In the course of this discussion, things became heated. As a result, Eric Raymond got moderated out of the mailing lists of the organization he co-founded. His last posts were indeed somewhat rude, but not out of the ordinary level of a heated exchange on a mailing list. Eric did end up publishing a good post summarizing an other wise precise and relevant chain of thoughts.
I hope this moderation was done as a temporary measure in order to bring some peace to the discussion. Be that as it may the discussion reveals a troubling tendency at the level of the Open Source Initiative: some people would like to turn Open Source and Hacker’s ethos into something it is not, a political movement that is only very partially about software and a lot about liberal ideas.
Programming: GCC, LLVM, RcppSimdJson, Qt, R, Python and Java
For the last few months since the GCC Cauldron I've been researching/helping out plan for multi-threading GCC.
One of the developers involved with the GCC efforts around more parallelization / multi-threading within the compiler itself has offered his skills to the LLVM team. Though as part of LLVM's growing embrace of the MLIR intermediate representation will also be better multi-threading within compilers like Clang.
Developer Nicholas Krause started a discussion about multi-threading compilers within the LLVM scope following his involvement on the GCC side.
Following up on both the initial RcppSimdJson release and the first update, the second update release 0.0.3 arrived on CRAN yesterday.
RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic simdjson library by Daniel Lemire which is truly impressive. Via some very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in persing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. For illustration, I highly recommend the video of the recent talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (which was also voted best talk). The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle use per byte parsed.
I spend a lot of time on terminal. I prefer using CLI Tools. Even when I like using Goland or Visual Studio Code (IDEs) for coding (instead of vim/emacs), I prefer to do my non-coding activities from a terminal using CLI tools.
I am quite happy with my zsh and its various plugins (git, kubernetes, docker, etc). Since in $DAYJOB I work with kubernetes a lot, I heavily use kubectl, kubectx, kubens etc. in combination with grep, jq, pipes, etc. and prefer these CLI tools always over clicking buttons or scrolling long pages in browser.
The upcoming version of the C++ Standard (C++2a) is proposing to deprecate certain usages of the volatile keyword, by adopting the P1152 proposal (Deprecating volatile).
Despite the somewhat “flamboyant” title, the actual deprecated parts are very limited and indeed the paper limits the deprecation to somehow language/library corner cases and/or dangerous antipatterns.
To conclude, let’s celebrate the longevity of this problem in all the codebases in the world. In perfect security-drama design: the most important part of an issue is its logo.
R data.table code becomes more efficient — and elegant — when you take advantage of its special symbols and functions. With that in mind, we’ll look at some special ways to subset, count, and create new columns.
After launching a request for information and subsequent request for proposal in the second half of 2019, contractors were selected and work commenced on Milestone 2 of the project in December 2019 and was completed in February 2020.
The result is that PyPI now has tooling in place to implement automated checks that run in response to events such as Project or Release creation or File uploads as well as on schedules. In addition to documentation example checks were also implemented that demonstrate event based and scheduled checks.
Results from checks are made available for PyPI moderators and administrators to review, but will not have any automated responses put in place. As a check suite is developed and refined we hope that these will help to identify malicious uploads and spam that PyPI regularly contends with.
Python 3.7.7rc1, the release preview of the next maintenance release of Python 3.7, is now available for testing. Assuming no critical problems are found prior to 2020-02-10, no code changes are planned between this release candidate and the final release. The release candidate is intended to give you the opportunity to test the new security and bug fixes in 3.7.7. While we strive to not introduce any incompatibilities in new maintenance releases, we encourage you to test your projects and report issues found to bugs.python.org as soon as possible. Please keep in mind that, since this is a preview release, its use is not recommended for production environments.
The development of the Shenandoah Garbage Collector (GC) in the upcoming JDK 14 has seen significant improvements. The first one covered here (self-fixing barriers) aims to reduce local latencies that are spent in barrier mid- and slow paths. The second will cover concurrent root processing and concurrent class unloading.
LWN's Latest Kernel Space Articles (Paywall Expiry)
The book is meant to be both a way to learn about what BPF can do to improve the observability of Linux systems and applications and a reference guide to a large body of tools that Gregg and others have built up to peer inside the running system. Interestingly, it does not actually cover the underlying BPF virtual-machine instructions all that much, except in an appendix; the focus is on how to use BPF at a higher level. Even then, learning to actually write tools using the high-level environments (BCC and bpftrace) is not truly the intent either, though code samples for bpftrace abound. The book is definitely geared toward finding problems at multiple levels on Linux systems running in production.
It begins by introducing BPF, noting its origin as the Berkeley Packet Filter and its eventual upgrade to extended BPF (eBPF), before giving a quick overview of the tracing and sampling techniques available on Linux. It then gives a taste of what the BPF Compiler Collection (better known as BCC) can actually do by using canned tools to examine system-wide execve() calls and block I/O latency. The different levels of tracing available in a Linux system, from applications through system libraries and the system-call interface down to internal kernel tracepoints and hardware counters, are briefly described with an eye toward a few bpftrace "one-liners" to examine open() and openat() system calls. Examples of bpftrace one-liners (and more) can be found in Gregg's LWN article from July 2019 and a report on his talk at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit.
That first chapter would be useful to anyone who is curious what the BPF fuss is all about. The concepts introduced in the first chapter (and more) are spelled out in greater detail in the rest of Part I ("Technologies"). The book is meant to be read straight through, if desired, or simply used as a reference of the tools and techniques that can be used to track down problems in a system. That leads to a bit of repetitiveness here and there throughout, so that readers popping into a particular place will not be completely lost. It can be a bit irritating at times for those just reading through it, but it is probably unavoidable in a dual-purpose book like this.
BPF itself is a complicated beast, which hooks into a wide variety of facilities for gathering tracing information. That includes both static options (kernel tracepoints and user-level statically defined tracing (USDT) markers) and ways to insert dynamic instrumentation into the kernel (kprobes) or user-space programs (uprobes). BPF programs can be used to collect information from those sources (and others like hardware performance monitoring counters (PMCs) and perf_events), summarize it in-kernel, and display the results in a variety of forms. Chapter 2 describes all of them in some detail
Filesystems, by design, hide a lot of complexity from users. At times, though, those users need to be able to look inside the black box and extract information about what is going on within a filesystem. Answering this need is David Howells, the creator of a number of filesystem-oriented system calls; in this patch set he tries to add three more, one of which we have seen before and two of which are new.
The new system calls, watch_mount() and watch_sb(), provide ways for a process to request notifications whenever something changes at either a mount point (watch_mount()) or within a specific mounted filesystem (watch_sb(), the "sb" standing for "superblock"). For a mount point, events of interest can include the mounting or unmounting of filesystems anywhere below the mount point, the change of an attribute like read-only, movement of mount points, and more. Filesystem-specific events can also include attribute changes, along with filesystem errors, quota problems, or network issues for remote filesystems.
These system calls are built on a newer version of the event-notification mechanism that Howells has been working on for some time. In the past, getting notifications has involved opening a new device (/dev/watch_queue), but that interface has changed in the meantime. In the current version, a process calls pipe2() with the new O_NOTIFICATION_PIPE flag to create a special type of pipe meant for notification use.
The perf_event_open() system call is a complicated beast, requiring a fair amount of study to master. This call also has some interesting security implications: it can be used to obtain a lot of information about the running system, and the complexity of the underlying implementation has made it more than usually prone to unpleasant bugs. In current kernels, the security controls around perf_event_open() are simple, though: if you have the CAP_SYS_ADMIN capability, perf_event_open() is available to you (though the system administrator can make it available without any privilege at all). Some current work to create a new capability for the perf events subsystem would seem to make sense, raising the question of why adding new capabilities isn't done more often.
Capabilities are a longstanding effort to split apart the traditional Unix superuser's powers into something more fine-grained, allowing administrators to give limited privileges where needed without making the recipients into full superusers. There are 37 capabilities defined in current Linux kernels, controlling the ability to carry out a range of tasks including configuring terminal devices, overriding resource limits, installing kernel modules, or adjusting the system time. Among these capabilities, though, is CAP_SYS_ADMIN, nominally the capability needed to perform system-administration tasks. CAP_SYS_ADMIN has become the default capability to require when nothing else seems to fit; it enables so many actions that it has long been known as "the new root".
To a great extent, memory management is based on making predictions: which pages of memory will a given process need in the near future? Unfortunately, it turns out that predictions are hard, especially when they are about future events. In the absence of useful information sent back from the future, memory-management subsystems are forced to rely on observations of recent behavior and an assumption that said behavior is likely to continue. The kernel's memory-management decisions are opaque to user space, though, and often result in less-than-optimal performance. A pair of patch sets from SeongJae Park tries to make memory-usage patterns visible to user space, and to let user space change memory-management decisions in response.
At the core of this new mechanism is the data access monitor or DAMON, which is intended to provide information on memory-access patterns to user space. Conceptually, its operation is simple; DAMON starts by dividing a process's address space into a number of equally sized regions. It then monitors accesses to each region, providing as its output a histogram of the number of accesses to each region. From that, the consumer of this information (in either user space or the kernel) can request changes to optimize the process's use of memory.
Reality is a bit more complex than that, of course. Current hardware allows for a huge address space, most of which is unused; dividing that space into (for example) 1000 regions could easily result in all of the used address space being pushed into just a couple of regions. So DAMON starts by splitting the address space into three large chunks which are, to a first approximation, the text, heap, and stack areas. Only those areas are monitored for access patterns.
The "kernel runtime security instrumentation" (KRSI) patch set has been making the rounds over the past few months; the idea is to use the Linux security module (LSM) hooks as a way to detect, and potentially deflect, active attacks against a running system. It does so by allowing BPF programs to be attached to the LSM hooks. That has caused some concern in the past about exposing the security hooks as external kernel APIs, which makes them potentially subject to the "don't break user space" edict. But there has been no real objection to the goals of KRSI. The fourth version of the patch set was posted by KP Singh on February 20; the concerns raised this time are about its impact on the LSM infrastructure.
The main change Singh made from the previous version effectively removed KRSI from the standard LSM calling mechanisms by using BPF "fexit" (for function exit) trampolines on the LSM hooks. That trampoline can efficiently call any BPF programs that have been placed on the hook without the overhead associated with the normal LSM path; in particular, it avoids the cost of the retpoline mitigation for the Spectre hardware vulnerability. The KRSI hooks are enabled by static keys, which means they have zero cost when they are not being used. But it does mean that KRSI looks less like a normal LSM as Singh acknowledged: "Since the code does not deal with security_hook_heads anymore, it goes from 'being a BPF LSM' to 'BPF program attachment to LSM hooks'."
