Today in Techrights
- EPO Lobbyists and Team UPC Lobbying Arms Disguised as News Sites
- Linux Foundation Adds Another Microsoft Executive to Its Leadership (Fourth by Count)
- Chief Marketing Officer of Linux Foundation Left Earlier This Year to Become Chief Communications Officer for Proprietary Software Vanguard That Exposes Kids’ Data to Crackers
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 04, 2020
- Links 5/3/2020: CirrOS 0.5.0, GCC 8.4 Released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What my day looks like as a sysadmin
Before you join the sysadmin corps, let me show you what a typical day in the life of a sysadmin looks like. In fact, I would like to share a whole week. So, read on and enjoy. First, I would like to talk about what I actually do. I work in the central IT department of Bielefeld University. In my job, I take care of our virtualization platform, data center firewalls, and load balancer. I'm also one of several Linux admins running services on top of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. [...] As you could read from my week's diary above, the sysadmin's job is not only about hacking and configuring cool hardware, software, etc., it's also a lot of email, meetings, and contract checking.
Today in Techrights
OSS, Open Access and Open Protocols
Devices: SDMC, SQFMI and Raspberry Pi
Recent comments
9 min 34 sec ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago