Games: SuperStarfighter, GDevelop, Barotrauma
-
SuperStarfighter, a free and open source multiplayer game has a big new release out
The key thing about SuperStarfighter is the accessibility, the controls are super simple and it's easy for anyone to get into for some family-friendly fun. It uses a single button plus movement, so there's really no fussing around.
With this big update you can now actually customize the experience more to your liking. Choose with game modes to play, how many stars are needed to win and more. However, if you do have people to play with the 3/4 player arenas have been redesigned to give more room and be more fun to play. There's even a brand new game mode "slam-a-gon", along with a new playable character.
-
Free and open source event-driven game engine 'GDevelop' has a new release up
Creating awesome 2D games can be made quite easy, thanks to tools like GDevelop, the free and open source game engine that has an events-driven system so even beginners can use it.
Instead of writing out tons of lines of code (well, you can still do that), you drag and drop events around and add actions to things. It's clever and it does work quite well. They're quickly improving the game engine and editor for GDevelop too with a new release up.
-
Co-op submarine sim Barotrauma has a massive 'Quality of Life Update' out now
Barotrauma from FakeFish, Undertow Games and Daedalic Entertainment is a 2D co-op submarine sim with survival and horror elements that showed a lot of promise and they're now trying to make it a smoother experience.
Just recently they put up the "Quality of Life Update", which as the name suggests focuses on easing as many pain-points in it as possible. From bugs to performance, there's a massive amount that's changed with it. The entire user interface had a graphical and functional overhaul, the cursor now changes based on what you're hovering over to give more context, plus a ton more visual adjustments to make the game clearer.
Performance was a major focus they said too, with a big physics optimization and they've now made it multi-threaded. Optimizations were done all across the game too from items not updating when not active (which for a big submarine can make a huge difference), characters aren't rendered when off-screen which for a big game can again be a welcome improvement and AI bots got improved performance too.
-
