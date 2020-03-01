Language Selection

Thursday 5th of March 2020
Gaming
Gaming

  • SuperStarfighter, a free and open source multiplayer game has a big new release out

    The key thing about SuperStarfighter is the accessibility, the controls are super simple and it's easy for anyone to get into for some family-friendly fun. It uses a single button plus movement, so there's really no fussing around.

    With this big update you can now actually customize the experience more to your liking. Choose with game modes to play, how many stars are needed to win and more. However, if you do have people to play with the 3/4 player arenas have been redesigned to give more room and be more fun to play. There's even a brand new game mode "slam-a-gon", along with a new playable character.

  • Free and open source event-driven game engine 'GDevelop' has a new release up

    Creating awesome 2D games can be made quite easy, thanks to tools like GDevelop, the free and open source game engine that has an events-driven system so even beginners can use it.

    Instead of writing out tons of lines of code (well, you can still do that), you drag and drop events around and add actions to things. It's clever and it does work quite well. They're quickly improving the game engine and editor for GDevelop too with a new release up.

  • Co-op submarine sim Barotrauma has a massive 'Quality of Life Update' out now

    Barotrauma from FakeFish, Undertow Games and Daedalic Entertainment is a 2D co-op submarine sim with survival and horror elements that showed a lot of promise and they're now trying to make it a smoother experience.

    Just recently they put up the "Quality of Life Update", which as the name suggests focuses on easing as many pain-points in it as possible. From bugs to performance, there's a massive amount that's changed with it. The entire user interface had a graphical and functional overhaul, the cursor now changes based on what you're hovering over to give more context, plus a ton more visual adjustments to make the game clearer.

    Performance was a major focus they said too, with a big physics optimization and they've now made it multi-threaded. Optimizations were done all across the game too from items not updating when not active (which for a big submarine can make a huge difference), characters aren't rendered when off-screen which for a big game can again be a welcome improvement and AI bots got improved performance too.

What my day looks like as a sysadmin

Before you join the sysadmin corps, let me show you what a typical day in the life of a sysadmin looks like. In fact, I would like to share a whole week. So, read on and enjoy. First, I would like to talk about what I actually do. I work in the central IT department of Bielefeld University. In my job, I take care of our virtualization platform, data center firewalls, and load balancer. I'm also one of several Linux admins running services on top of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. [...] As you could read from my week's diary above, the sysadmin's job is not only about hacking and configuring cool hardware, software, etc., it's also a lot of email, meetings, and contract checking. Read more

  • 3 Reasons Why Integrators Should Embrace Open Source Systems

    With proprietary systems, users are forced to make up-front commitments that do not allow for variance as new technologies are developed. Open systems ensure users are at the forefront of innovation, on whatever scale works best for them, while also providing the freedom of choice to make security decisions based on functionality and security preferences, rather than manufacturer agreements.

  • Why Are Textbooks So Expensive?

    Access codes, averaging around $100 each, are one of many symptoms of what appears to be the commercial textbook market’s yearslong push to salvage profits while mitigating soaring costs for students. Textbook prices ballooned by over 1,000% between the 1970s and the mid-2010s. From just 2006 to 2016, the Consumer Price Index for college textbooks rose 88%, per the latest available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (although prices have fallen in the past several years); and according to a 2019 report from the independent research firm Student Monitor, student spending on course materials has trended down in the past five years. All three major college textbook publishing companies have also experienced decreasing trends in overall annual revenue during the same period.

  • Majority of students still prefer physical books, survey finds

    The survey of 741 students across UK universities, conducted by the bookseller Blackwell’s, asked respondents: “If each of the following resources – printed textbooks, ebooks or digital courseware – is made available to you free of charge, which would you prefer to use in your studies?”

    The responses to the Learning Resource Survey 2019-20 showed that 76 per cent of respondents said they preferred printed textbooks, compared with 18.5 per cent who chose ebooks and 5.5 per cent who said digital courseware.

  • Defeating Tech Giants With Open Protocols, Interoperability, And Shared Stewardship

    Across the ideological spectrum, there seems to be a consensus that something must be done about the biggest tech companies — that the legal mechanisms we currently have to address monopolization in the United States are inadequate to deal with the realities of the digital market. While recognizing how powerless our institutions have become in the face of Big Tech's massive lobbying power, there's an idea that's gaining traction as a viable approach to curb the societal and economic impacts of tech monopolies. The idea is to restore the core of a healthy internet ecosystem: interoperability and the revival of open protocols.

  • Open Networking Foundation unveils new open source edge and cloud platform

    Sloane said that Aether uses various open source components that ONF has been building over the past nine years, but the concept of Aether started in earnest late last year.

    Aether is built on the CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) and ONOS platforms and runs in an orchestrated Kubernetes environment. Aether disaggregates CORD and places the necessary elements at the edge or in the public cloud where they are then connected via the cloud providers' APIs.

    Aether also uses ONF's mobile core (OMEC) to distribute the user and control planes across edge and central clouds. OMEC provides the capability for the control plane to oversea the control of multiple users planes at the remote edge locations to provision edge cloud-as-a-service deployments.

Devices: SDMC, SQFMI and Raspberry Pi

