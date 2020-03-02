Get started with an open source Windows package manager: Chocolatey Back in the 1990s, when Linux was a young operating system, Ian Murdock invented the concept of an app store in the form of what is now the apt command. This introduced the idea that a computer's capacity was boundless, and literally any command should be available to you; all you had to do was copy it from a network repository to your local system. It seemed impossible at the time, and yet it's commonplace now, whether you're on a Linux machine with DNF or Apt, Mac OS with Homebrew, or Windows with Chocolatey. Chocolatey is software management automation for Windows that wraps installers, executables, ZIP files, and scripts into compiled packages. It's modeled after Apt and yum and unlocks a new world of automatable and predictable package management to Microsoft's operating system. Chocolatey is open source and encourages participation from the community. The more people who learn and use Chocolatey, the more its offerings of packages can grow.

10 Reasons to Choose Debian Linux Debian is a free and open-source community-developed Linux operating system based on the Linux kernel and the basic system tools of the GNU project. It belongs to the operating system family of Unixoid systems (i.e. it implements the behavior of Unix) and is mainly supported and sponsored by the Debian project. Debian is one of the most reliable operating systems you can run on a computer whether for personal computing or server purposes. And did you know that it is the distro upon which the popular Ubuntu operating system is based on? Well, if you’re thinking about installing Linux on your workstation I’ve got a list of more relevant facts that go into my bag of the top reasons why you should not only try Debian out but make it the go-to distro for your day-to-day tasks.