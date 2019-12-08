Events: FOSDEM in Retrospect and Events Called Off
-
This is my third time attending FOSDEM. I attended on behalf of RIT LibreCorps to represent our engagement with the UNICEF Office of Innovation and the Innovation Fund. For FOSDEM 2020, I arrived ready to give my talk (coming in pt. 2) and honestly to see where the weekend took me.
Planning out FOSDEM is hard. So, my strategy is to figure it out as I go, since most of what I get out of FOSDEM comes from casual conversations and “hallway track.”
-
Canonical Cancels Physical Windows Subsystem for Linux Event, Now Online-Only [Ed: WSL is dead. Only Microsoft employees and their propaganda agents, like Bogdan Popa in this case, promote this Trojan horse that's an attack on GNU/Linux. Microsoft is the virus, coronavirus blamed for lack of interest and participation (they desperately tried to invite us too).]
The venue, which was originally projected to take place on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, WA, gives will now be live-streamed entirely as a safety measure against virus infections.
-
Red Hat is the latest organization that decides to cancel one of its physical events, with the upcoming Red Hat Summit 2020 now moving to online-only due to coronavirus concerns.
The event was projected to take place April 28-29, and Red Hat says the same content would be provided to those who connect to the live streaming, including keynotes, breakout sessions, and access to Red Hat experts.
-
It seems likely that these are not the last conferences that will be affected in our communities.
Software: Insync, Gala Sky and Taskwarrior
-
Insync is a great app for Ubuntu that lets you integrate your Google Drive to Ubuntu. Not just that, you can also sync multiple Google Drive accounts.
Some years ago Gmail wasn’t as popular as it is today, neither was Google Drive and many other Google services. Thanks to the massive success of Android though, these services had a great ride to success themselves. Most of us have an Android device and most of them do come pre-installed with Google Drive already. Anyone who’s not already using another cloud service will find it easier to just use Google Drive. It also provides PC clients for Mac and Windows so your files are available across all your devices. On Linux (and thus, Ubuntu) though, using Google Drive is not a great experience. But it can be if you are ready to shell out a few bucks for Insync.
-
Gala Sky 2.25 Released Today: Gala Sky is a 3D virtualization software developed by Gaia group of the Astronomisches Rechen-Institut (ZAH, University Heidelberg). This application is an open-source and cross platform application and it runs on Windows, Linux and MAC operating systems.
-
There are a multitude of applications to manage your todo list. One of these apps is Taskwarrior, it allows you to manage your task in the terminal without a GUI. This article will show you how to get started using it.
KDE Releases March 2020 Apps Update, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Applications 19.12.3 update is now available as the last in the series. It comes with the Choqok 1.7 microblogging app, which now supports Twitter’s 280 character limit, the ability to disable accounts, and support for extended tweets.
Also included in the March 2020 apps update is the KDE Partition Manager 4.1.0 disk formatting program with support for MINIX filesystems, and KPhotoAlbum 5.6 image viewer and organizer, which better handles tagging of a large number of images, improved thumbnail view, and support for KDE’s purpose plugin framework.
This release also improved support for Samba (SMB) shares in the Dolphin file manager by adding the ability to create and paste files on Samba shares, support for file attributes, the ability to view available amount of free space, correctly hide files, the ability to specify the domain, and support for cifs:// URLs as valid paths.
Games: Fallen London, The Longing and Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed
-
Admittedly, Fallen London is not a game I played until this week when learning of the 10 year anniversary and this browser-based narrative adventure certainly does capture your attention.
In Fallen London, you start off with nothing and click your way through different stories to attempt to make a name for yourself. Through your actions, you gain experience towards various skills that will affect how you progress through what becomes your own unique story. It's stylish, it has great writing and it will suck away your time.
While the majority of the game is text based, as it's "a literary RPG of sorts" they did just give it a nice fresh upgrade. Originally, the city map was just a flat image with a few locations marked on it but now they've given it quite the overhaul and it does look quite fantastic. You can zoom in and out, hover over locations to get a description and scroll around. All very modern looking.
-
The Longing is highly unusual, a game that takes 400 real-time days to come to a conclusion. As soon as you load it up, a timer will start counting down even when you're not in the game. Note: Copy provided for GOL from the publisher before the release.
A game about loneliness and solitude based on the Kyffhäuser legend, created as a passion project by German indie developer Anselm Pyta of Studio Seufz and publishing by the wonderful Linux-friendly team at Application Systems Heidelberg.
Presented in the classic point and click style, you explore a vast underground network of caves that over time change and allow you to access new areas. You can see something of a preview I did recently here, and today I decided to come back to it for the release to explore some more. Part of what's great about The Longing, is being able to come back to it days and weeks later to do more. We're talking about a game where opening a door can take a few hours, however I have managed to explore even more of the cave system as I continued travelling around.
-
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed was announced today as the latest expansion, it looks and sounds good and a release isn't far away. Arriving for Windows on March 17, the porting studio Feral Interactive announced the Linux version will see support for it "shortly after Windows".
A World Betrayed portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Taking place following the Three Kingdoms conflict from 194 CE, many of the iconic warlords of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS have now passed on, a catalyst that has spurred a new generation of warlords into making a play for their own dynasties.
Recent comments
1 hour 26 sec ago
2 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago