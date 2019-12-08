Games: Fallen London, The Longing and Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed
Fallen London the browser-based adventure from Failbetter now has a sweet looking city
Admittedly, Fallen London is not a game I played until this week when learning of the 10 year anniversary and this browser-based narrative adventure certainly does capture your attention.
In Fallen London, you start off with nothing and click your way through different stories to attempt to make a name for yourself. Through your actions, you gain experience towards various skills that will affect how you progress through what becomes your own unique story. It's stylish, it has great writing and it will suck away your time.
While the majority of the game is text based, as it's "a literary RPG of sorts" they did just give it a nice fresh upgrade. Originally, the city map was just a flat image with a few locations marked on it but now they've given it quite the overhaul and it does look quite fantastic. You can zoom in and out, hover over locations to get a description and scroll around. All very modern looking.
The Longing is out today so you can begin your own 400 day adventure
The Longing is highly unusual, a game that takes 400 real-time days to come to a conclusion. As soon as you load it up, a timer will start counting down even when you're not in the game. Note: Copy provided for GOL from the publisher before the release.
A game about loneliness and solitude based on the Kyffhäuser legend, created as a passion project by German indie developer Anselm Pyta of Studio Seufz and publishing by the wonderful Linux-friendly team at Application Systems Heidelberg.
Presented in the classic point and click style, you explore a vast underground network of caves that over time change and allow you to access new areas. You can see something of a preview I did recently here, and today I decided to come back to it for the release to explore some more. Part of what's great about The Longing, is being able to come back to it days and weeks later to do more. We're talking about a game where opening a door can take a few hours, however I have managed to explore even more of the cave system as I continued travelling around.
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed announced, coming to Linux 'shortly' after Windows
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed was announced today as the latest expansion, it looks and sounds good and a release isn't far away. Arriving for Windows on March 17, the porting studio Feral Interactive announced the Linux version will see support for it "shortly after Windows".
A World Betrayed portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Taking place following the Three Kingdoms conflict from 194 CE, many of the iconic warlords of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS have now passed on, a catalyst that has spurred a new generation of warlords into making a play for their own dynasties.
