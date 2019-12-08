I restored a Crostini backup of Debian Stretch to Buster and it worked (Update: no it didn’t)
Frankly, I think nearly everyone should wait for that solution to arrive in the Stable Channel. You could manually upgrade but you never know what that might break in the hooks of Project Crostini.
I had a thought though, because I use several Chromebooks, all with different versions or channels of Chrome OS. Some still have the older Debian Stretch containers while one has a new Buster container. I decided to try a container backup and restore from Stretch to Buster.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 801 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Events: FOSDEM in Retrospect and Events Called Off
Software: Insync, Gala Sky and Taskwarrior
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 37 sec ago
19 hours 59 sec ago
19 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago