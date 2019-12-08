Language Selection

I restored a Crostini backup of Debian Stretch to Buster and it worked (Update: no it didn’t)

Thursday 5th of March 2020
Debian
HowTos

Frankly, I think nearly everyone should wait for that solution to arrive in the Stable Channel. You could manually upgrade but you never know what that might break in the hooks of Project Crostini.
I had a thought though, because I use several Chromebooks, all with different versions or channels of Chrome OS. Some still have the older Debian Stretch containers while one has a new Buster container. I decided to try a container backup and restore from Stretch to Buster.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (http-parser and xerces-c), Debian (tomcat7), Fedora (opensmtpd), openSUSE (openfortivpn and permissions), Red Hat (http-parser, openstack-octavia, python-waitress, and sudo), Slackware (ppp), and SUSE (kernel).

  • Ethical hackers swarm Pentagon websites

    Hackers are crawling all over the US Department of Defense’s websites. Don’t worry, though: they’re white hats, and DoD officials are quite happy about the whole thing. Four years after it first invited white hat hackers to start hacking its systems, the Pentagon continues asking them to do their worst – and a report released this week says that they’re submitting more vulnerability reports than ever. The DoD’s Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) handles cybersecurity for the DoD, and is responsible for tasks including cyber technical training and vulnerability sharing. It also runs the DoD’s Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP).

  • Node v10.19.0 LTS Version Released with Many Major Security Fixes!

    Node v10.19.0 LTS Released: Node.js is an open-source application, cross-platform application which is mainly used to interpret JavaScript. Ryan Dahl is the software engineer of the Node.js application. The team announced that the latest version of Node v10.19.0 LTS version has been released.

  • 10 Linux/Open Source Vulnerabilities of All Time

    New vulnerabilities are reported all the time in open source code and applications and that's all good – it’s a healthy part of the ecosystem. By finding vulnerabilities, they can be fixed, rather than just staying dormant in the shadows for attackers to exploit. Over the past decade, there have been a few high profile open source vulnerabilities, that made some substantial impact. All of the issues were patched in short order by the upstream projects, but not every user patched quickly, leaving some exposed to risk.

Events: FOSDEM in Retrospect and Events Called Off

  • FOSDEM 2020, pt. 1: Play by play

    This is my third time attending FOSDEM. I attended on behalf of RIT LibreCorps to represent our engagement with the UNICEF Office of Innovation and the Innovation Fund. For FOSDEM 2020, I arrived ready to give my talk (coming in pt. 2) and honestly to see where the weekend took me. Planning out FOSDEM is hard. So, my strategy is to figure it out as I go, since most of what I get out of FOSDEM comes from casual conversations and “hallway track.”

  • Canonical Cancels Physical Windows Subsystem for Linux Event, Now Online-Only [Ed: WSL is dead. Only Microsoft employees and their propaganda agents, like Bogdan Popa in this case, promote this Trojan horse that's an attack on GNU/Linux. Microsoft is the virus, coronavirus blamed for lack of interest and participation (they desperately tried to invite us too).]

    The venue, which was originally projected to take place on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, WA, gives will now be live-streamed entirely as a safety measure against virus infections.

  • Red Hat Summit Switches to Online-Only Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Red Hat is the latest organization that decides to cancel one of its physical events, with the upcoming Red Hat Summit 2020 now moving to online-only due to coronavirus concerns. The event was projected to take place April 28-29, and Red Hat says the same content would be provided to those who connect to the live streaming, including keynotes, breakout sessions, and access to Red Hat experts.

  • KubeCon EU postponed; KubeCon China canceled

    It seems likely that these are not the last conferences that will be affected in our communities.

Software: Insync, Gala Sky and Taskwarrior

  • Get Google Drive Integration on Ubuntu (Linux) with Insync

    Insync is a great app for Ubuntu that lets you integrate your Google Drive to Ubuntu. Not just that, you can also sync multiple Google Drive accounts. Some years ago Gmail wasn’t as popular as it is today, neither was Google Drive and many other Google services. Thanks to the massive success of Android though, these services had a great ride to success themselves. Most of us have an Android device and most of them do come pre-installed with Google Drive already. Anyone who’s not already using another cloud service will find it easier to just use Google Drive. It also provides PC clients for Mac and Windows so your files are available across all your devices. On Linux (and thus, Ubuntu) though, using Google Drive is not a great experience. But it can be if you are ready to shell out a few bucks for Insync.

  • Gala Sky 2.25 Released Today! Comes with Major Bug Fixes!!

    Gala Sky 2.25 Released Today: Gala Sky is a 3D virtualization software developed by Gaia group of the Astronomisches Rechen-Institut (ZAH, University Heidelberg). This application is an open-source and cross platform application and it runs on Windows, Linux and MAC operating systems.

  • Manage tasks and projects on Fedora with Taskwarrior

    There are a multitude of applications to manage your todo list. One of these apps is Taskwarrior, it allows you to manage your task in the terminal without a GUI. This article will show you how to get started using it.

