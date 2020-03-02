FSF/GNU: LibrePlanet 2020, New GNU Release (coreutils-8.32) and GSoC 2020/Outreachy (Guix) Update on COVID-19 and LibrePlanet 2020 LibrePlanet has an important role in building ties and collaboration in the free software movement, and we know how much many people look forward to it each year. The onset of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a stressful and devastating development. We are considering all possible measures that might need to be taken as we carefully track the latest news updates. We are committed to the safety of our attendees, staff, and their wider communities, so we are approaching these decisions carefully. At this time, the risk for Massachusetts residents remains low, and there are no travel notifications for the United States or Boston, MA. The latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO) from February 29 continues to advise against the application of any international travel restrictions, based on current information available. For the time being, we are remaining optimistic that LibrePlanet 2020 can continue as planned.

coreutils-8.32 released [stable] This is to announce coreutils-8.32, a stable release. See the NEWS below for more details. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! There have been 100 commits by 18 people in the 51 weeks since 8.31 Akim Demaille (1) Jeff Layton (3) Andreas Dilger (1) Jim Meyering (1) Assaf Gordon (6) Kamil Dudka (4) Bernhard Voelker (6) Kevin Locke (1) Bruno Haible (3) Martin Castillo (2) Chris Meyering (1) Mike Swanson (1) Colin Watson (1) Paul Eggert (31) Emil Engler (1) Pádraig Brady (38) Jan Nieuwenhuizen (1) Shugo Maeda (1) Pádraig [on behalf of the coreutils maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU coreutils home page: https://gnu.org/software/coreutils/ For a summary of changes and contributors, see: https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=coreutils.git;a=shortlog;h=v8.32 or run this command from a git-cloned coreutils directory: git shortlog v8.31..v8.32 To summarize the 867 gnulib-related changes, run these commands from a git-cloned coreutils directory: git checkout v8.32 git submodule summary v8.31 ================================================================== Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.gz (13MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.xz (5.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify coreutils-8.32.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys DF6FD971306037D9 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.1 Gnulib v0.1-3322-gd279bc6d9 Bison 3.4.1 NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 8.32 (2020-03-05) [stable] ** Bug fixes cp now copies /dev/fd/N correctly on platforms like Solaris where it is a character-special file whose minor device number is N. [bug introduced in fileutils-4.1.6] dd conv=fdatasync no longer reports a "Bad file descriptor" error when fdatasync is interrupted, and dd now retries interrupted calls to close, fdatasync, fstat and fsync instead of incorrectly reporting an "Interrupted system call" error. [bugs introduced in coreutils-6.0] df now correctly parses the /proc/self/mountinfo file for unusual entries like ones with '\r' in a field value ("mount -t tmpfs tmpfs /foo$'\r'bar"), when the source field is empty ('mount -t tmpfs "" /mnt'), and when the filesystem type contains characters like a blank which need escaping. [bugs introduced in coreutils-8.24 with the introduction of reading the /proc/self/mountinfo file] factor again outputs immediately when stdout is a tty but stdin is not. [bug introduced in coreutils-8.24] ln works again on old systems without O_DIRECTORY support (like Solaris 10), and on systems where symlink ("x", ".") fails with errno == EINVAL (like Solaris 10 and Solaris 11). [bug introduced in coreutils-8.31] rmdir --ignore-fail-on-non-empty now works correctly for directories that fail to be removed due to permission issues. Previously the exit status was reversed, failing for non empty and succeeding for empty directories. [bug introduced in coreutils-6.11] 'shuf -r -n 0 file' no longer mistakenly reads from standard input. [bug introduced with the --repeat feature in coreutils-8.22] split no longer reports a "output file suffixes exhausted" error when the specified number of files is evenly divisible by 10, 16, 26, for --numeric, --hex, or default alphabetic suffixes respectively. [bug introduced in coreutils-8.24] seq no longer prints an extra line under certain circumstances (such as 'seq -f "%g " 1000000 1000000'). [bug introduced in coreutils-6.10] ** Changes in behavior Several programs now check that numbers end properly. For example, 'du -d 1x' now reports an error instead of silently ignoring the 'x'. Affected programs and options include du -d, expr's numeric operands on non-GMP builds, install -g and -o, ls's TABSIZE environment variable, mknod b and c, ptx -g and -w, shuf -n, and sort --batch-size and --parallel. date now parses military time zones in accordance with common usage: "A" to "M" are equivalent to UTC+1 to UTC+12 "N" to "Y" are equivalent to UTC-1 to UTC-12 "Z" is "zulu" time (UTC). For example, 'date -d "09:00B" is now equivalent to 9am in UTC+2 time zone. Previously, military time zones were parsed according to the obsolete rfc822, with their value negated (e.g., "B" was equivalent to UTC-2). [The old behavior was introduced in sh-utils 2.0.15 ca. 1999, predating coreutils package.] ls issues an error message on a removed directory, on GNU/Linux systems. Previously no error and no entries were output, and so indistinguishable from an empty directory, with default ls options. uniq no longer uses strcoll() to determine string equivalence, and so will operate more efficiently and consistently. ** New Features ls now supports the --time=birth option to display and sort by file creation time, where available. od --skip-bytes now can use lseek even if the input is not a regular file, greatly improving performance in some cases. stat(1) supports a new --cached= option, used on systems with statx(2) to control cache coherency of file system attributes, useful on network file systems. ** Improvements stat and ls now use the statx() system call where available, which can operate more efficiently by only retrieving requested attributes. stat and tail now know about the "binderfs", "dma-buf-fs", "erofs", "ppc-cmm-fs", and "z3fold" file systems. stat -f -c%T now reports the file system type, and tail -f uses inotify. ** Build-related gzip-compressed tarballs are distributed once again

GSoC 2020 and Outreachy May 2020 to August 2020 Status Report II We are happy to announce that GNU Guix participates in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), under the aegis of the GNU project. We have collected project ideas related to GNU Guix. The list is far from exhaustive, so feel free to bring your own! The GNU Project participation was announced on Feb. 20. Thanks for the GNU org admins for organizing this. The application period is from March 16. to March 31. The final proposal submission deadline is March 31., 2020 at 20:00 CEST. The student projects are announced on April 27., 2020. We will have to provide the number of slots requested to the GNU project, so that they can accumulate the numbers to pass on to Google. This takes some time, so please prepare the decision early, so we don't have to hurry when this information is requested. We kindly remind everyone involved not to communicate an intern selection decision before the official announcement.

Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and Linux Foundation (LF) Leftovers Open Networking Foundation Launches Open Source Edge Cloud Platform The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) has come up with its first open source platform called Aether for delivering Enterprise 5G/LTE-Edge-Cloud-as-a-Service. Built on the CORD and ONOS platforms, Aether runs in a Kubernetes orchestrated environment. It provides mobile connectivity and edge cloud services for distributed enterprise networks, all provisioned and managed from a centralized cloud. Based on open source components and optimized for cloud deployments, Aether simultaneously supports deployment on licensed (4G/5G) and unlicensed (CBRS) spectrum. It is easy to deploy, highly scalable and designed for rapid edge service onboarding in a multi-cloud environment.

2019 CNCF Survey results are here: Deployments are growing in size and speed as cloud native adoption becomes mainstream Today we are excited to announce the results of our annual CNCF Survey for 2019! The survey of the community provides a better understanding of how and where cloud native technologies are being adopted. This is the seventh time we have conducted an assessment of the cloud native marketplace. As CNCF grows, we’re in an excellent position to measure the trends among users of open source technologies. We love learning about what our community is doing as members continue to push the envelope of innovation and open source.

CNCF Survey Reveals Massive Increase In Container Usage According to the recently published results of the CNCF Survey for 2019, the use of cloud native projects in production continues to grow with many projects reaching more than 50% use in production. This includes more than half of CNCF’s graduated projects: Kubernetes (78%), Prometheus (72%), CoreDNS (69%), Fluentd (64%), and contianerd (53%). Additionally, all graduated projects saw an increase in use in production. Overall, the results of the survey show that the use of many cloud native technologies has become ubiquitous. Cloud native software is simplifying the building of complex applications, while at the same time enabling organizations to build and deploy these applications faster.

Linux Foundation to Open More Open Source Doors with the Zephyr Project With so much emphasis on open source software and platforms, at times we lose sight of how hardware is continuing to advance, with its own community development and standardization efforts. The Linux Foundation recently announced their Zephyr Project, which is building a secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) in space-constrained devices, welcomes Adafruit, an interesting company that enables makers to build DIY electronic products.