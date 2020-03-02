FSF/GNU: LibrePlanet 2020, New GNU Release (coreutils-8.32) and GSoC 2020/Outreachy (Guix)
LibrePlanet has an important role in building ties and collaboration in the free software movement, and we know how much many people look forward to it each year. The onset of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a stressful and devastating development. We are considering all possible measures that might need to be taken as we carefully track the latest news updates. We are committed to the safety of our attendees, staff, and their wider communities, so we are approaching these decisions carefully.
At this time, the risk for Massachusetts residents remains low, and there are no travel notifications for the United States or Boston, MA. The latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO) from February 29 continues to advise against the application of any international travel restrictions, based on current information available. For the time being, we are remaining optimistic that LibrePlanet 2020 can continue as planned.
This is to announce coreutils-8.32, a stable release.
See the NEWS below for more details.
Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
There have been 100 commits by 18 people in the 51 weeks since 8.31
Akim Demaille (1) Jeff Layton (3)
Andreas Dilger (1) Jim Meyering (1)
Assaf Gordon (6) Kamil Dudka (4)
Bernhard Voelker (6) Kevin Locke (1)
Bruno Haible (3) Martin Castillo (2)
Chris Meyering (1) Mike Swanson (1)
Colin Watson (1) Paul Eggert (31)
Emil Engler (1) Pádraig Brady (38)
Jan Nieuwenhuizen (1) Shugo Maeda (1)
Pádraig [on behalf of the coreutils maintainers]
==================================================================
Here is the GNU coreutils home page:
https://gnu.org/software/coreutils/
For a summary of changes and contributors, see:
https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=coreutils.git;a=shortlog;h=v8.32
or run this command from a git-cloned coreutils directory:
git shortlog v8.31..v8.32
To summarize the 867 gnulib-related changes, run these commands
from a git-cloned coreutils directory:
git checkout v8.32
git submodule summary v8.31
==================================================================
Here are the compressed sources:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.gz (13MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.xz (5.3MB)
Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.gz.sig
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-8.32.tar.xz.sig
Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html
[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:
gpg --verify coreutils-8.32.tar.xz.sig
If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:
gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys DF6FD971306037D9
and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
Autoconf 2.69
Automake 1.16.1
Gnulib v0.1-3322-gd279bc6d9
Bison 3.4.1
NEWS
* Noteworthy changes in release 8.32 (2020-03-05) [stable]
** Bug fixes
cp now copies /dev/fd/N correctly on platforms like Solaris where
it is a character-special file whose minor device number is N.
[bug introduced in fileutils-4.1.6]
dd conv=fdatasync no longer reports a "Bad file descriptor" error
when fdatasync is interrupted, and dd now retries interrupted calls
to close, fdatasync, fstat and fsync instead of incorrectly
reporting an "Interrupted system call" error.
[bugs introduced in coreutils-6.0]
df now correctly parses the /proc/self/mountinfo file for unusual entries
like ones with '\r' in a field value ("mount -t tmpfs tmpfs /foo$'\r'bar"),
when the source field is empty ('mount -t tmpfs "" /mnt'), and when the
filesystem type contains characters like a blank which need escaping.
[bugs introduced in coreutils-8.24 with the introduction of reading
the /proc/self/mountinfo file]
factor again outputs immediately when stdout is a tty but stdin is not.
[bug introduced in coreutils-8.24]
ln works again on old systems without O_DIRECTORY support (like Solaris 10),
and on systems where symlink ("x", ".") fails with errno == EINVAL
(like Solaris 10 and Solaris 11).
[bug introduced in coreutils-8.31]
rmdir --ignore-fail-on-non-empty now works correctly for directories
that fail to be removed due to permission issues. Previously the exit status
was reversed, failing for non empty and succeeding for empty directories.
[bug introduced in coreutils-6.11]
'shuf -r -n 0 file' no longer mistakenly reads from standard input.
[bug introduced with the --repeat feature in coreutils-8.22]
split no longer reports a "output file suffixes exhausted" error
when the specified number of files is evenly divisible by 10, 16, 26,
for --numeric, --hex, or default alphabetic suffixes respectively.
[bug introduced in coreutils-8.24]
seq no longer prints an extra line under certain circumstances (such as
'seq -f "%g " 1000000 1000000').
[bug introduced in coreutils-6.10]
** Changes in behavior
Several programs now check that numbers end properly. For example,
'du -d 1x' now reports an error instead of silently ignoring the 'x'.
Affected programs and options include du -d, expr's numeric operands
on non-GMP builds, install -g and -o, ls's TABSIZE environment
variable, mknod b and c, ptx -g and -w, shuf -n, and sort --batch-size
and --parallel.
date now parses military time zones in accordance with common usage:
"A" to "M" are equivalent to UTC+1 to UTC+12
"N" to "Y" are equivalent to UTC-1 to UTC-12
"Z" is "zulu" time (UTC).
For example, 'date -d "09:00B" is now equivalent to 9am in UTC+2 time zone.
Previously, military time zones were parsed according to the obsolete
rfc822, with their value negated (e.g., "B" was equivalent to UTC-2).
[The old behavior was introduced in sh-utils 2.0.15 ca. 1999, predating
coreutils package.]
ls issues an error message on a removed directory, on GNU/Linux systems.
Previously no error and no entries were output, and so indistinguishable
from an empty directory, with default ls options.
uniq no longer uses strcoll() to determine string equivalence,
and so will operate more efficiently and consistently.
** New Features
ls now supports the --time=birth option to display and sort by
file creation time, where available.
od --skip-bytes now can use lseek even if the input is not a regular
file, greatly improving performance in some cases.
stat(1) supports a new --cached= option, used on systems with statx(2)
to control cache coherency of file system attributes,
useful on network file systems.
** Improvements
stat and ls now use the statx() system call where available, which can
operate more efficiently by only retrieving requested attributes.
stat and tail now know about the "binderfs", "dma-buf-fs", "erofs",
"ppc-cmm-fs", and "z3fold" file systems.
stat -f -c%T now reports the file system type, and tail -f uses inotify.
** Build-related
gzip-compressed tarballs are distributed once again
We are happy to announce that GNU Guix participates in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), under the aegis of the GNU project. We have collected project ideas related to GNU Guix. The list is far from exhaustive, so feel free to bring your own!
The GNU Project participation was announced on Feb. 20. Thanks for the GNU org admins for organizing this.
The application period is from March 16. to March 31. The final proposal submission deadline is March 31., 2020 at 20:00 CEST.
The student projects are announced on April 27., 2020. We will have to provide the number of slots requested to the GNU project, so that they can accumulate the numbers to pass on to Google. This takes some time, so please prepare the decision early, so we don't have to hurry when this information is requested. We kindly remind everyone involved not to communicate an intern selection decision before the official announcement.
Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and Linux Foundation (LF) Leftovers
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) has come up with its first open source platform called Aether for delivering Enterprise 5G/LTE-Edge-Cloud-as-a-Service.
Built on the CORD and ONOS platforms, Aether runs in a Kubernetes orchestrated environment. It provides mobile connectivity and edge cloud services for distributed enterprise networks, all provisioned and managed from a centralized cloud.
Based on open source components and optimized for cloud deployments, Aether simultaneously supports deployment on licensed (4G/5G) and unlicensed (CBRS) spectrum. It is easy to deploy, highly scalable and designed for rapid edge service onboarding in a multi-cloud environment.
Today we are excited to announce the results of our annual CNCF Survey for 2019!
The survey of the community provides a better understanding of how and where cloud native technologies are being adopted. This is the seventh time we have conducted an assessment of the cloud native marketplace.
As CNCF grows, we’re in an excellent position to measure the trends among users of open source technologies. We love learning about what our community is doing as members continue to push the envelope of innovation and open source.
According to the recently published results of the CNCF Survey for 2019, the use of cloud native projects in production continues to grow with many projects reaching more than 50% use in production.
This includes more than half of CNCF’s graduated projects: Kubernetes (78%), Prometheus (72%), CoreDNS (69%), Fluentd (64%), and contianerd (53%). Additionally, all graduated projects saw an increase in use in production.
Overall, the results of the survey show that the use of many cloud native technologies has become ubiquitous. Cloud native software is simplifying the building of complex applications, while at the same time enabling organizations to build and deploy these applications faster.
With so much emphasis on open source software and platforms, at times we lose sight of how hardware is continuing to advance, with its own community development and standardization efforts. The Linux Foundation recently announced their Zephyr Project, which is building a secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) in space-constrained devices, welcomes Adafruit, an interesting company that enables makers to build DIY electronic products.
PipeWire, the media service transforming the Linux multimedia landscape
PipeWire 0.3 was released a few days ago, marking a big step forward in the effort of making this emerging media service the core layer of all multimedia on Linux.
A huge effort is currently underway to bring the Linux desktop into the future with the help of containerization technologies such as Flatpak. One of the goals of this exercise is to create a clear security barrier separating the applications from each other and from the system. The media stack is one area where the applications normally fail to co-operate with this model, requiring direct access to the hardware because large amounts of data need to be exchanged and a low latency is often critical. PipeWire is the missing piece to this puzzle, allowing applications to access hardware devices in an efficient, yet secure manner.
Also: LWN
Programming: Qt, Julia, Perl and Rust
-
Qt 5.15 provides a much improved way of exposing C++ types to QML. You can now specify your module name and version in a central place and there is no need to specify minor versions or revisions anymore. Furthermore, the specifics of the QML type registration can now be declared in the C++ class declaration.
The common way to make C++ types available in QML so far was using the registration functions provided in the qqml.h header: qmlRegisterType(), qmlRegisterSingletonType(), qmlRegisterUncreatableType() etc. There are downsides to this approach:
You always need to keep your type registrations in sync with the actual types. This is especially bothersome if you use revisions to make properties available in different versions of an import. Even if not, the fact that you need to specify the registration separately from the type is a burden as you can easily lose track of how you registered which types into which modules.
Furthermore, as you register your types procedurally, any QML tooling cannot automatically tell which types are available in which import. Qt Creator indeed has some heuristics that try to detect common registration patterns in C++ code, but this is necessarily incomplete. Figuring out whether a specific registration will be executed by the program is equivalent to solving the halting problem. Simpler tools like qmllint or qmlformat have no information about the C++ code and need to analyze your QML code in isolation. Therefore, they won't have any information about types registered from C++. In order to (partially) solve this problem the "qmltypes" files were introduced. When developing a QML plugin, you are encouraged to put a file called "plugins.qmltypes" next to the plugin binary. The qmltypes file contains meta-information about the types registered by the plugin. Qt Creator and other tools can then refer to this information in order to provide you
with better analysis of your code. This works, but only for plugins. If you register your types directly from the main program, you're still facing the same problem. Also, you end up specifying your types twice, once in C++ and once in qmltypes format. In order to (partially) solve the problem of redundant type specification, a tool called "qmlplugindump" is available. This tool will load your plugin in the same way the QML engine would load it. It will then extract information about all the types contained in it in order to produce a plugins.qmltypes file. This, however, will also execute unrelated code in your plugin, and it will only work if you are compiling your plugin for the same platform as qmlplugindump runs on. In practice, it does not work for cross-compiled builds.
-
Julia is a high-level, high-performance dynamic programming language for technical computing by Alan Edelman, Stefan Karpinski, Jeff Bezanson, and Viral Shah. Julia aims to create an unprecedented combination of ease-of-use, power, and efficiency in a single language.
It’s a homoiconic functional language focused on technical computing. While having the full power of homoiconic macros, first-class functions, and low-level control, Julia is as easy to learn and use as Python.
Although Julia is a new language, first appearing in 2012, its roots are in Lisp, so it comes with mature features like macros and support for other metaprogramming techniques like code generation. Julia’s expressive grammar lets you write easy-to-read and easier-to-debug code, and its speed gets you through more work in less time. It’s a great choice whether you’re designing a machine learning system, crunching statistical data, or writing system utilities.
Distinctive aspects of Julia’s design include a type system with parametric polymorphism and types in a fully dynamic programming language and multiple dispatch as its core programming paradigm. It allows concurrent, parallel and distributed computing, and direct calling of C and Fortran libraries without glue code.
-
As we take another lap around the k-Means race trace, the Porsche 914-2 and Volvo 142E are still neck and neck. This time we'll try a straight-forward normalisation that linearly scales all values to the range [0,1] and see if they still end up in the same cluster.
Curiosity finally got the better of me, so I looked up both of those models and they are actually quite similar cars from the early 1970s. Would I have dug so deep if I hadn't has that misconception about what I thought the clustering should have produced? Probably not.
-
This Week in Rust 328
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
