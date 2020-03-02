Android Leftovers
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: a bludgeoning hammer blow to Android rivals
-
[Rolling out in Europe] BREAKING: Realme 3 Pro Realme UI (Android 10) update re-released with fixes for camera crash & other issues
-
Huawei Nova 5i EMUI 10 (Android 10) beta update hits devices
-
AnTuTu Top 10 Android Smartphones List For February 2020
-
One billion Android devices at risk of hacking
-
Motorola Edge+ renders leak revealing a competitive Android flagship alternative
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 780 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 Best Linux Mailing List Managers
An electronic mailing list offers the ability to efficiently distribute information to many internet users. It is similar in some ways to a traditional mailing list. Electronic mailing lists are normally automated using dedicated mailing software and a reflector address. Mailing lists are often used as a two-way method of discussion between interested parties, or a one-way dissemination of information where only selected individuals can make posts. Mailing lists provide a popular method of information exchange for both Linux developers and users. For example, the Linux kernel mailing list gets a high volume of traffic, acting as a focal point for sharing patches, discussing implementation details, reporting bugs, and new features. Many prominent companies participate in these discussions including Intel, IBM, Oracle, and VMware.
Useful Websites for Downloading DEB or RPM Linux Apps
I’ve read a couple of blogs write about how installing software on Linux can be sometimes painstaking and that surprises me. Because if there’s anything I am sure about it is the fact that Linux has always had a convenient way for managing software via the repository and users could either use the package manager or the command line. Nowadays the software center is a lot more modern. I can’t deny though, there are times when you want an application and it is not in the software center or in the default repository and you’ll have to manually add a third-party repository. If you would rather download new software like you would install a .exe file on Windows then the Linux equivalent formats are DEB and RPM and here are the top websites from which you can get apps in those formats listed in alphabetic order.
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Imager Makes Flashing OS Images Easier on Windows, macOS and Ubuntu
Most regular readers of this blog will probably find flashing operating system images to a MicroSD card to be child play. Just download the latest OS image, install balenaEtcher, select the image, the MicroSD card and you’re done. But people who have never used such tools may find it a bit confusing, so the Raspberry Pi Foundation has developer and now released a tool – Raspberry Pi Imager – working on Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu that makes it even easier. You’ll find the tool for your OS of choice on the Download page on Raspberry Pi website. I’ve given it a try in Ubuntu 18.04. Click on Operating System will bring you a list of the latest supported operating systems, an option to fully erase the MicroSD card, and another to install your own – already downloaded – custom image.
Recent comments
1 hour 49 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 24 sec ago
19 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago