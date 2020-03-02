Games: Stadia, Valve and Dandara
-
Google rolls out 4K Stadia streaming on the web, plus Relicta and The Turing Test coming soon
Stadia is finally starting to fulfil some of the marketing Google had surrounding it before launch with new features rolling out to their Linux-powered game streaming service. Time for another Stadia round-up.
You've been able to streaming from Stadia in 4K since day-1 of the Founder/Premier edition launch, however that was only with the Chromecast Ultra. In a Chromium/Chrome browser, it was only a max of 1080p which has now changed. A post on Reddit mentioned a user had the option of 4K, and Google has now confirmed it's done rolling out in a comment.
This is another check off the list of features needed, although plenty are still missing. There's no wireless play from their Stadia Controller to the web, that's still marked as coming "soon".
-
Valve's latest Steam Labs experiment aims to unify game news and events
Finally, Valve are looking to update their updates and news feed for the many tens of thousands of games on Steam with a brand new Steam Labs experiment.
Steam Labs is the special section of Steam, where Valve collaborate with the community and pull in outside developers to make new features. It's a great idea and we've already seen some cool stuff from it like the new filters in the Steam Search.
-
Dandara gets a big free update with the Trials of Fear Edition
Dandara was quite a surprise, a metroidvania platformer with a gravity-defying movement mechanic that entirely changed you how play and it just got a big update with the Trials of Fear Edition.
[...]
On Steam, from over 200 user reviews it's managed to get a "Very Positive" rating so it's clear that people have enjoyed the game. I definitely did appreciate it attempting to do something different with the mix of metroidvania exploration and platforming, being able to leap around the screen quickly was seriously fun and it makes the combat feel thoroughly different too.
-
