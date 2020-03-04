Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers, Amnesia: Rebirth, Windows Games on Linux, Solarus and Oxygen Not Included
-
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, a tactical RPG is funded and on the way to Linux
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers, a tactical RPG set in the neon-soaked future of 2231 is now funded on Kickstarter and on the way to Linux.
-
Frictional Games have now formally announced Amnesia: Rebirth, their next horror
Amnesia: Rebirth is the newly announced title from the horror masters at Frictional Games, after teasing it for a few months we finally know what it is.
-
Windows Games on Linux | WINE Versions
Windows Games on Linux | WINE Versions Applications, Gaming, and all the different ways Linux deals with Windows Programs. Almost every Windows program uses WINE albeit in through a different program like Steam Proton, CrossOver, PlayOnLinux, and Lutris.
-
Solarus is a free and open source cross-platform game engine for 2D action-RPGs
Today thanks to a game developer, I was made aware of Solarus. It's a cross-platform free and open source game engine, that's designed for people making 2D action-RPGs.
Sounds actually quite good too. Using an engine is programmed in C++, with the SDL library and an OpenGL back-end. The actual games made with it they call "quests" and you make them with Lua, so the game engine does the majority of the heavy lifting for developers—that's the aim at least.
-
Oxygen Not Included has another big free update out with Banhi's Automation Innovation Pack
Oxygen Not Included continues getting bigger, with the free Banhi's Automation Innovation Pack update out now. As the name of the pack suggests, it's focused on automation.
This new free pack includes new automation sensors: Counter Sensor, Timer Sensor, Wattage Sensor and Conveyor Rail Sensors. Also included is an Automation Ribbon, letting you sending up to 4 signals along a single tile. There's also new automation output buildings, updated artwork, a Solid Filter building for Conveyor Rails and more. Two really useful little robots got added in too with the Sweepy Bot and Sweepy Dock, they're not particularly smart but they can help with some of the more mundane tasks for your colonists—see the full list here.
-
