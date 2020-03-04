Elive Beta With Enlightenment Is Brilliant, but Don't Get Lost in the Maze
If you take the time to fiddle with Elive's design controls, you can finesse its desktop appearance and functionality like a painter creating a scene on a canvas. Do not get too involved with configuring all of the settings, though, or you will find yourself in a timeless void.
The default settings work fine. Take your time to get used to the default settings. Then investigate all that you can do to modify the appearance and functionality as you become more "enlightened."
If you have lots of time to devote to learning something new within something old, check out Enlightenment -- but do it through a distro built around it. Do not try to do your own Enlightenment integration by manually adding Enlightenment packages to your current Linux distro.
Baggen includes several self-help displays and clear documentation to teach you the basics, along with some advanced tips.
