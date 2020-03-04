Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements, Mesa 20.0.1 Released
Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements
Mesa's OpenGL threading "glthread" support has been around for a while but come Mesa 20.1 next quarter will be further improvements to this performance feature.
Well known AMD OpenGL open-source driver developer Marek Olšák has landed a large set of patches providing various improvements to the OpenGL threading implementation.
Mesa 20.0.1 Release Notes / 2020-03-05
Mesa 20.0.1 is a bug fix release which fixes bugs found since the 20.0.0 release.
Mesa 20.0.1 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don't support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 20.0.1 implements the Vulkan 1.1 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
Mesa 20.0.1 Released With First Batch Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes For The Quarter
Following the release of Mesa 20.0 in mid-February, the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 3D feature series is now available.
Intel's Dylan Baker released Mesa 20.0.1 with representing the fixes that have accumulated since the 19 February debut of Mesa 20.0. For being the first point release, there is surprisingly not too many fixes. There are a number of core fixes, several Intel ANV and Iris driver fixes, a few ACO and LLVM fixes for Radeon, and other mostly mundane items.
