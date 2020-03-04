Compact Linux networking board has dual mini-PCIe slots
Gateworks’ compact “Newport GW6903” SBC runs Linux on a dual-core Marvell OcteonTX and offers USB 3.0 and GbE with PoE ports plus dual mini-PCIe slots and -40 to 85°C support.
Gateworks has spun a variant of its GW6100 networking SBC that adds a second mini-PCIe slot, upgrades the USB port to 3.0, and expands the length of the board from 100mm to a 110 x 35 x 21mm footprint. Gateworks has a variety of similarly headless boards that run Linux on Marvell OcteonTX from its Cavium subsidiary. Most are larger, however, such as the 105 x 100mm, dual GbE port Newport GW6300.
