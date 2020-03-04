OpenSUSE and SUSE: YaST, Tumbleweed and SUSECON Highlights of YaST Development Sprint 94 After some time of silent work (our previous blog post was published a month ago), the YaST Team is back with some news about the latest development sprint and some Hack Week experiments.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/10 Tumbleweed – full steam ahead! There have been 6 snapshots in the last week, some with quite some changes. The snapshots were 0227, 0228, 0229, 0301, 0303 and 0304.

Reimagining SUSECON 2020 The health and wellbeing of our customers, partners, colleagues, and communities are of the utmost importance to SUSE. In light of the growing concern around COVID-19, and as a precautionary measure, we have decided to transform SUSECON 2020 into SUSECON Digital 2020, a virtual event.

Programming Leftovers Performance when using QPainter with QSceneGraph When using a profiler to look into your programs, sometimes it feels like looking behind the stage of magician and suddenly grasping the trick behind the magic… Quite recently, I had an application in front of me, which demanded surprisingly much CPU time. In a nutshell, this application has some heavy computational operations in its core and (primarily) produces a rectangular 2D output image, which is rendered by QPainter to display the results. This output is updated once every few milliseconds and is embedded inside a QtQuick window. The handover of the rendered QImage is done by a harmless looking Q_PROPERTY. So, I wondered: How big can the impact of handing over a QImage to the QSG renderer be? In particular — as we all know — copying a big chunk of memory is a CPU expensive operation which should be avoided if possible. For getting proper profiling results, I created a simple test application. This application just creates a QtQuick scene with a QQuickPaintedItem derived render object, which updates its output every millisecond (thus renders whenever the render-loop iterates). I use a big output rectangle of 640×640, because I want to focus on the memory copying effect, which is more obvious with bigger outputs.

LLVM 10.0-RC3 Released With The Final Expected Soon For This Big Compiler Update LLVM 10.0 was supposed to be released at the end of February but is running slightly behind schedule and now there is a third and unscheduled final release candidate. LLVM 10.0-RC3 was unexpectedly released this week due to the time that has passed since RC2 in mid-February with there having been more commits than anticipated late in the cycle. LLVM 10.0-RC3 has just under one hundred commits/fixes since RC2, but nothing appears to be too dramatic.

Why is agile so much more successful than waterfall? Agile continues to take the world by the storm. The latest report from the Standish Group Chaos Study presents interesting findings: Projects based on agile principles have significantly higher success rates than traditional projects based on the waterfall methodology.

Make Git easy with Git Cola Git is a Linux command to help you manage versions of your work. It's been ported to BSD, macOS, Windows, and more. It serves as the basis for popular code-hosting services, including open source services like GitLab and NotABug, and even to popular proprietary services. In short, Git has taken software development (and a few other industries) by storm.

PyCharm: PyCharm 2020.1 EAP 6 We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website. In PyCharm 2020.1 EAP 6, we have been working out some of the kinks to make this release cleaner and more reliable for all our PyCharm users.

“Let’s use Kubernetes!” Now you have 8 problems If you’re using Docker, the next natural step seems to be Kubernetes, aka K8s: that’s how you run things in production, right? Well, maybe. Solutions designed for 500 software engineers working on the same application are quite different than solutions for 50 software engineers. And both will be different from solutions designed for a team of 5. If you’re part of a small team, Kubernetes probably isn’t for you: it’s a lot of pain with very little benefits. Let’s see why.